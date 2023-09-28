It has been quite the ride for Leyton Orient and their supporters in the last few years.

Not so long ago, the club were relegated from the Football League and facing a bleak future. Now, though, they are playing their football in League One for the first time since 2014/15 and the hope, at the very least, will be that they can consolidate their position there.

Of course, their ascent in recent years has been helped by their ownership and those who have been making the big decisions at Brisbane Road.

With that said, we thought we'd take a look at who exactly owns the club and indeed how wealthy they are.

Who owns Leyton Orient?

According to the Leyton Orient official website, the club are owned by majority shareholders Eagle Investments 2017 Limited.

Eagle Investments 2017 Limited are headed by Nigel Travis and Kent Teague.

The directors of Leyton Orient are Nigel Travis, Kent Teague, David Travis, Matthew Porter, Richard Emmett, Marshall Taylor, Nick Semaca, and Coley Parry.

How long have Eagle Investments 2017 Limited owned Leyton Orient?

Eagle Investments 2017 Limited, the consortium that own Leyton Orient, have owned the club for six years now, having taken over in 2017.

The takeover ended three, as the Guardian puts it in a 2017 article, 'crisis-ridden years' under former owner Francesco Bechetti.

At the time of the takeover, Nigel Travis, who is one of the heads of the consortium, told the media, via the Guardian: "I have been a passionate Leyton Orient supporter for my entire life and feel a great sense of responsibility to the players, the staff, the fans and the community,"

"We have challenges in front of us, and I am not underestimating those.

"However, over the long term, we believe we can return the club to the Football League.”

At the time of the takeover, in June 2017, Leyton Orient were preparing for life in the National League having finished bottom of League Two in 2016/17.

The club would win promotion back to the Football League in 2018/19 and more recently, last season won promotion from League Two to League One.

How did Leyton Orient's owners make their money?

Nigel Travis, one of the club's current owners, has made his money through various means throughout the years.

Currently, Travis has stocks in the likes of Papa Johns, Dunkin' Brands (think Dunkin' Donuts) and Abercrombie and Fitch, among others.

As for Kevin Teague, according to a Financial Times article from 2018, the O's owner is a Texan multi-millionaire, a former Microsoft executive and founder of a US private equity firm.

How wealthy are Leyton Orient's owners?

In terms of how wealthy Leyton Orient's owners are, we are going to look at their estimated net worth.

First, though, let's look at Eagle Investments 2017 Limited.

As per Company Check, the consortium had a net worth in 2022 of £17,055,125.

According to Guru Focus, given his various business interests, Nigel Travis has an estimated net worth of at least $37 million.

Meanwhile, Kent Teague's net worth is unclear, although in the Financial Times article discussed above, it was suggested it was in the tens of millions.