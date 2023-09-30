The 2022/23 campaign signalled the end of an era for Leicester City.

After nine consecutive seasons in the Premier League, the club's time in the top flight was over, finishing 18th and suffering relegation to the Championship.

Of course, the previous nine seasons had seen the club have great success on the pitch, winning the Premier League in 2015/16, the FA Cup in 2021, and play several seasons of European football along the way.

Rather than the Champions League, it is now the Championship that Leicester City must focus upon, though, with the club's ownership ultimately having the ambition to take the club back up.

But who are Leicester City's current owners, and just how wealthy are they? We aim to answer those questions in this article.

Who owns Leicester City?

According to the Leicester City website, the club's immediate parent undertaking is 'King Power International Company LTD.

The stakes of the club, however, are distributed among the Srivaddhanaprhabha family.

Indeed, according to Leicester City's own website, the family own 100% of the stakes in Leicester City.

These stakes are split into the following percentages, from the highest percentage to lowest:

Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha (55%)

Aimon Srivaddhanaprabha (15%)

Voramas Srivaddhanaprabha (10%)

Apichet Srivaddhanaprabha (10%)

Aaroonroong Srivaddhanaprabha(10%)

When did Srivaddhanaprabha family take over at Leicester City?

King Power International initially took over at Liecester City way back in August 2010, spearheaded by Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha who is sadly no longer with us.

Sadly, the accident in which he died occurred outside of the King Power Stadium in October 2018, when Khun Vichai and four other passengers were onboard a helicopter crash.

In August 2019, following the accident, Khun Vichai's son - Aiyawatt - became chairman of the club.

At the time, he spoke of his pride at doing so, telling the Leicester City official website: “It is a privilege to become the next Chairman of this great Club and to lead the Leicester City family into the next chapter of what has already been an extraordinary story. It feels like there is so much more to come.

“As we approach the start of the new season, there is genuine excitement and positivity among our supporters and in the football community about what we can achieve. We have an exciting young squad, an outstanding manager and backroom staff, and a well-structured and sustainable off-pitch operation, all backed by an energised and engaged supporter base.

“Next summer, our football operation will move to a brand new training facility that will be among the best in Europe, while the process of consulting supporters and our community on the proposed expansion of King Power Stadium has also begun.

“These developments were all part of my father’s dream for Leicester City. It’s a dream that belongs to all of us now and it will be my honour to lead the Club as we pursue that dream together.”

How wealthy are Leicester City's current owners?

According to an article by Forbes, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha and family have an estimated net worth of $3.5 billion.

The article outlines the fact that King Power is Thailand's leading operator of airport duty-free stores and that Aiyawatt is the company's CEO, sharing his fortune with his mother - the company's chairman - and his three siblings.