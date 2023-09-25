In 2022, Acun Ilicali's Turkish company ACUNMEDYA purchased 100% of English football club Hull City from Egyptian businessman Assem Allam.

That put an end to the club's somewhat controversial 11-year ownership under the Allam family. The Tigers sat 19th in the Championship at the time the takeover was announced.

However, Hull were not Ilicali's first venture into football. In 2020, Ilicali purchased a partnership in Dutch football team Fortuna Sittard in the Dutch Eredivisie League. Though, in 2021, he ended his partnership with the team.

How has Ilicali's time as Hull City's owner gone so far?

Shortly after Ilicali's arrival as owner to the club, Grant McCann and his assistant Cliff Byrne left and were replaced by Shota Arveladze, who had last managed in Uzbekistan with Pakhtakor Tashkent FK. He had also previously managed in Ilicali's native Turkey with the likes of Kasimpasa and Trabzonspor.

The Tigers achieved Championship survival in Ilicali's first season with the club in the 2021–22 season with a 19th-place finish. However, shortly into the current campaign Arveladze was sacked after a run of four league defeats and Andy Dawson was appointed as interim head coach in his place.

Former player Liam Rosenior would take his place and guide Hull to a comfortable mid-table finish in 15th at the end of this season. Rosenior helped to strengthen both the team's defensive record and the team's away record since his arrival, too.

Hull have also invested heavily in recruitment to the playing squad since Ilicali's arrival to the club, signing multiple players from the Turkish Süper Lig in the last few transfer windows. These include the likes of Dimitrios Pelkas, Dogukan Sinik, Adama Traore, Ozan Tufan, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, and Bora Aydinlik.

In the most recent window, they recruited heavily again, with a big-money move for Aston Villa's Jaden Philogene perhaps the standout, as well as high-profile loan arrivals such as Liam Delap, Ruben Vinagre, Scott Twine, and Tyler Morton.

They are hoping to mount a promotion push under Rosenior, with early signs in the second tier fairly promising so far in 2023/24.

How did Hull City owner Acun Ilicali make his money?

ACUNMEDYA, is a Turkish media company founded by Ilicali in September 2006.

Esat Yontunc, Caykun Ertan, Alpay Kazan, Mustafa Kazan and Evren Caglar were also founders alongside Ilicali. However, Ilicali is the primary owner of the company and is also the main host in most shows made by the company.

The company is based in Besiktas, Istanbul and mainly produces competition programs like Fear Factor, Survivor, Var Misin Yok Musun, Yetenek Sizsiniz Turkiye, O Ses Turkiye, and Exathlon.

ACUNMEDYA also produces shows in Greece like Survivor Greece, The Voice of Greece, Ellade Eheis Talento, Power of Love, and The Masked Singer.

How wealthy is Acun Ilicali?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 54-year-old has a net worth of approximately $100 Million.

Whereas, Net Worth Spot approximates that Acun Ilicali has a forecasted net worth of $61.14 million, but admit that it is "likely Acun Ilicali is worth more than $97.82 million" when taking into account other streams.

According to the Daily Mail, Ilicali paid a fee of £30m for the Championship outfit, and the Hull owner has openly admitted that his goal is to take Hull back to the Premier League.