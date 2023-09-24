Highlights Huddersfield Town's new owner is Kevin Nagle, an American businessman with sporting interests and investments in healthcare and real estate.

Nagle's exact financial worth is unknown, but he sold a stake in the Sacramento Kings for £6.7bn, indicating significant wealth. He has also shown ambition and financial commitment with plans for a new stadium and attempts to enter the MLS.

Nagle's plans for Huddersfield Town include stabilizing on-field performance, stabilizing the club's finances, growing revenues, rebuilding the academy, right-sizing personnel, investigating longer-term opportunities, and supporting charity activities.

It's always interesting when a Championship club is taken over.

They usually go one of two ways; either the club in question is provided with renewed ambition and a transfer kitty to match and really kicks on, or that owner/ownership group proves detrimental and regression begins.

Still early on, Huddersfield Town are yet to encounter either of those after Dean Hoyle's historic 14-year tenure finally came to an end this summer as the club was sold.

Let's take a look at everything you need to know about the wealth of Huddersfield's new owner...

Who is Huddersfield's current owner?

Huddersfield's new owner is Kevin Nagle, an American businessman who has numerous corporate ventures under his belt.

Huddersfield are not Nagle's first sporting interest, as he's also the Chairman and CEO of Sac Soccer & Entertainment Holdings, who own California-based United Soccer League outfit Sacramento Republic FC.

In addition, Nagle was once a stakeholder in the Sacramento Kings NBA franchise, while he became an investor in NRG Esports six years ago.

That organisation has investors that you'll certainly be familiar with, including Jennifer Lopez and Shaquille O'Neill.

But Nagle does have many interests away from the sporting world, too, with various investments in healthcare and real estate.

How much is Huddersfield Town owner Kevin Nagle worth?

The total value of Nagle has been a much-discussed and even more frustrating point of discussion among Terriers supporters, who have been unable to decipher just how much he's worth.

Unfortunately, there aren't records in the public domain that actually detail Nagle's precise financial valuation, so some of this is left to speculation.

However, what we do know is that Nagle reportedly sold his aforementioned stake in the Sacramento Kings for £6.7bn, which gives some sort of an insight as to just how rich he is.

An ambitious businessman, Nagle has tried on numerous occasions to gain permission for Sacramento Republic to gain entry into the MLS - which requires a significant financial outlay instead of the promotion and relegation scheme we all know - and the club have made plans to open a new $300m stadium, so he must have quite a bit of cash knocking about.

He seems to also have the progressive, goal-driven values married with his financial muscle that often prove to dictate an owner's success in the game, so while his official value is not yet understood, we already have indicators and Town fans have every right to be excited to a certain extent.

What are Kevin Nagle's plans for Huddersfield Town?

Back in his first media unveiling at the end of June, Nagle read out a seven-point strategy on his immediate intentions as Huddersfield's chief custodian.

Via YorskhireLive, they are as follows:

"Number one: stabilise the performance on the field. We have left this to the best: Neil, Ronnie Jepson, and a team we believe will have the firepower to finish us up int he table in the 23/24 season."

"Number two: stabilise the financial performance of the club. The club has no debt but its budgetary expenses are far greater than the revenue side, and we will be subsidising this until we eventually balance the budget. As you read, we are bound by requirements set forth by the EFL not to exceed our approved budget."

"Number three: grow the revenues. Through a combination of programmes in their early stages of development, through improved customer care programmes such as streamlined delivery of spirits before (the game) and at half time, (and) broader access to food and merchandise, we believe will be one of the first orders of duty. It’s clear there’s an opportunity for fans to see positive change in this area.

"Number four: rebuild the academy. To develop a long-term sustainable football infrastructure, investments must be made in this area. This is one of the mother’s milk of the football future. Young player development, selling player opportunities, and local player involvement are essential."

"Number five: right-size the club’s personnel. Expansion in some areas of the club will be vital, while we will review downsizing in areas. We do not have specifics at the moment as those reviews are in process."

"Number six: longer-term opportunities exist that are being investigated. Those include, but are not limited to, potential control of the stadium so programming can be streamlined, as well as land development around the stadium."

"And lastly, continued support of charity activities. These are close to my heart. The club would be incomplete without embracing our charities. The club has supported some wonderful (causes), but I may have some of my own personally. I have a passion for education and a broad number of healthcare issues I have spent my career in. I’m sure there are other vital needs the Huddersfield community may benefit (from) as well."