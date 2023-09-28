Gillingham will be looking to return to League One at the end of the 2023/24 season.

The Gills suffered relegation to the fourth tier a couple of seasons ago, and last season they didn’t manage to put together much of a fight to be in with a chance of promotion.

However, in December 2022, the Gills announced there was a new ownership change, with Paul Scully selling his major share in the club and giving it to American businessman Brad Galinson.

Galinson was clear with his aim for the club and heavily backed manager Neil Harris in the January transfer window, and while there wasn’t a promotion push, there was a clear change in ambition.

That has continued into this season, with Gillingham spending again in the summer transfer window, and they have so far reaped the rewards as they sit second in League Two.

So, while Harris has got the club in a different mindset on the pitch, off it, new owner Brad Galinson has played a significant role in their ambitions of it.

How wealthy is Gillingham FC’s owner?

As mentioned, Galinson has been the owner of Gillingham since December 2022, so the American is now closing in on a year in charge of the club.

There hasn’t been much to shout about since his takeover of the club, but there have been huge improvements for the club.

They are a side that can spend decent money for League Two, which has helped them attract some marquee signings. The change of ownership has also brought optimism to the club, with fans believing once again and Harris is now in charge of a team that looks very capable of returning to League One.

Galinson is a businessman and entrepreneur, best known in America as a property tycoon. He has worked at the Mount Auburn Multifamily Real Estate Fund and has invested in many properties, working alongside several famous people.

It is estimated that, Gillingham’s new owner, Brad Galinson has a net worth of around $80-100 million, which is around £65-82 million.

What are Brad Galinson’s plans for Gillingham FC?

The main aim for Galinson and the football club will be to return to League One as quickly as possible.

The new owner has backed Harris, and he will be hoping that is enough to see the Gills return to the third tier after a two-year absence.

It is likely that when the January transfer window comes around, Galinson will look to give Harris another budget that allows him to make the necessary changes to strengthen their promotion hopes.

After taking ownership of the club in January, Galinson told the media that he was going to “serve the fans” and act as a “custodian” for the club.

Galinson told ITV News in January 2023: “One of the things I think owners lose sight of is that we serve the fans, the fans do not serve us. We are literally here as custodians of the football club for the fans.

“I’m a custodian for a very important football club, with a huge rich history. We’ll keep it sustainable, hopefully we’ll start to move up and get promoted. But we’ll have a football club for the community.”