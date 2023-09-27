After a turbulent time financially over recent years, Derby County are now in a stable condition, and looking to progress.

The historic club were plunged into darkness, and uncertainty surrounded their future as they were placed into administration in September 2021. This action followed severe financial issues that came to a head under former owner, Mel Morris' stewardship.

The Rams were losing between £1.3m and £1.5m per month according to Morris, so administrators had to be appointed with the priority of paying creditors and HMRC. This also resulted in 12 points being deducted from Derby's total, which eventually saw them relegated from the Championship in May 2022.

Following the failure of numerous rumoured takeovers, County were finally saved by a locally-born business named David Clowes, who supported Derby. The club exited administration as a result of Clowes' wholesale purchase, that was rumoured to be in excess of £60 million.

Upon taking over, the 54-year-old told the Atheltic, "I will be doing everything in my power to make Derby County safe, secure, and successful for many generations to come."

It is evident that Clowes has funds to his name, but how much is he worth?

How has David Clowes' time as Derby County owner been?

Clowes took charge of the Football League founding members ahead of last season, and oversaw the Rams' first campaign in the third tier since the 1980s. Due to the aforementioned monetary issues, County only introduced players who did not command a fee, however, this did not stop them building a squad that was tipped for promotion.

The likes of Conor Hourihane, Korey Smith, David McGoldrick and James Collins entered Pride Park, and raised eyebrows. Their promotion dream ran until the final day of the season. Derby knew that just a point would secure their spot in the playoffs, however, Sheffield Wednesday, who were eventually promoted, spoiled the party.

This time around, Paul Warne's men are looking to go one better, and make their return to the Championship. They currently sit ninth following a mixed start, however, there is still plenty of football to be played.

How did David Clowes make his money?

Clowes is a big hitter in the property world, and has made the majority of his money that way. He joined family-run property development business, Clowes Development almost 40 years ago, and became the chair in 2015.

According to their website, Clowes' company owns £300 million worth of assets, 18,000 consented residential plots, and 3,000 acres of development pipeline. They put their success down to "a small yet dedicated and fully integrated team, whose strength lies in their desire to live and breathe each and every project".

How wealthy is David Clowes?

David Clowes is by no means to most affluent owner in the EFL, but his legacy at Derby will transcend his net worth, as he gave help to his home-town team when they needed it most.

Clowes' net worth is estimated to be around £252 million, according the the Sunday Times' Rich List in 2018, so it is fair to say that he still has a fair amount of money to his name.