Missing out on promotion to the Premier League last season on penalties must have been heartbreaking for Coventry City.

However, looking at the positives, in the last five years, the club have been on a brilliant upwards trajectory, and under the guidance of boss Mark Robins, there is no reason that cannot continue.

Of course, a big part of that potential future success could also come down to the club's ownership, and just how much they are willing to invest into the Sky Blues.

With that said, below, we've discussed all you need to know about the current owners of Coventry City football club.

Who owns Coventry City?

The current owner of Coventry City football club is Doug King.

King's takeover at the club was first confirmed on January 10th earlier this year, when Coventry themselves confirmed the news.

At the time, they wrote that King's purchase of the club had been ratified by the EFL and that documents had been exchanged with SISU Capital Ltd, the club's previous owners.

This meant that King was now a majority owner of Coventry.

At the time, King spoke to Coventry club media, sharing his excitement.

"I am honoured and excited to be taking this Club forward into its next chapter." King told ccfc.co.uk.

“To get this deal ratified in just over six weeks and over the Christmas period was a great effort from all involved.

“Already I have been struck by the enthusiasm of Sky Blues fans, with many personally wishing me well and I thank them for those sentiments.

“I am looking forward to the future of this great Club and what we can achieve together.”

How much of Coventry City does Doug King own?

Initially, Doug King acquired 85% of the Sky Blues, making him the majority owner.

However, just weeks later, on January 27th, Coventry City confirmed that Doug King was now the 100% owner of the football club.

Crucially, this meant that SISU now owned none of Coventry City, a move King felt necessary.

Upon this announcement, King told ccfc.co.uk: "To ensure that a new era for Coventry City Football Club begins with full transparency and clarity, I am happy to announce today my full, 100% takeover of the Club with my purchase of the 15% SISU shareholding."

“As outlined in my recent press conference, the Club at this moment has no debt owed to me or any other party.

“All future funding of the Club via any loans will also not be interest bearing whilst I am the Owner.

“This then concludes the change of ownership story.

“I am now totally focused on the balance of the season and the future thereafter, and following through on our plans to take this great Club forward.”

At the same time, King also confirmed that the company name of the club had been changed back to 'Coventry City Football Club Limited' as opposed to 'Otium Entertainment Group Limited'.

How did Doug King make his money?

Prior to purchasing the Sky Blues, Doug King's business interests include Yelo Enterprises and RCMA Capital LLP.

Yelo Enterprises, of which King is CEO, are based in Stratford-upon-Avon, and the Sky Blues owner recently invested over £70m into the construction of a state-of-the-art oilseed processing facility that uses renewable energy.

RCMA Capital LLP, meanwhile, which King co-founded and majority owns, oversees investments of over $400 million.

What is Doug King's estimated net worth?

Of course, to put any official figure on Doug King's net worth is incredibly difficult.

However, some websites out there estimate that King has a net worth of $400 million.