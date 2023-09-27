Carlisle United earned promotion to League One last season with success in the play-offs.

A fifth place finish earned the team a chance in the end-of-year shootout to fight, which they made their way through.

Victories over Bradford City and Stockport County secured their place back in the third tier for the first time since 2014.

The Blues will be hoping to cement their position back in League One over the course of the next year.

Paul Simpson will be looking to lead the team to safety from the relegation battle, with the long-term goal of fighting for promotion back to the Championship.

The Carlisle owners will be pleased to see the progress that the club has made over the last year.

Here we look at just how wealthy the owner of the League One side really is…

Who is the Carlisle United owner?

CUFC Holding Ltd owns 94 per cent of the club’s shares, which is split between multiple parties.

Andrew Jenkins controls 37.32 per cent, John Nixon and Steve Pattison both own 18.66 per cent each and CUOSC has 25.37 per cent share of the club.

However, the League One side is currently the subject of a potential takeover bid from Tom Piatak and his family.

The American businessman is reportedly seeking a deal to take control of the club, with Jenkins having been involved with Carlisle for over 60 years.

It remains to be seen whether he will be successful in his takeover attempt, but he has spoken publicly of his desire to grow the club following their promotion success last season.

Piatak is the founder and CEO of Magellan Transport Logistics, which he created in 2006.

He has been in talks with the club since August earlier this year, but no deal has yet been finalised with CUFC Holdings Ltd to take control of the club.

How wealthy is CUFC Holdings Ltd?

The club’s primary owner is Jenkins, who has majority control of CUFC Holdings Ltd.

The 84-year-old has been involved with the club for more than 60 years, and has a great fondness for Carlisle, so it remains to be seen whether he will be open to a potential sale.

He reportedly has a net worth of £17.1 million, making him a wealthy owner of a Football League club.

Jenkins has overseen many ups and downs during his long life associated with Carlisle, with the team fighting in the Fourth Division at the beginning of his time at the club.

Carlisle have reached as high as the First Division over the last six decades, spending one campaign in the top flight in the mid-1970’s.

The club also fell out of the EFL during this period, falling to the Conference Premier in 2004, where they spent just one season before returning to League Two.

The Blues spent a decade in League Two before gaining promotion back to the third tier in 2023, with their play-off penalty shootout win over Stockport.

Perhaps under this proposed new ownership, it could be a bright future for the club in the long run.