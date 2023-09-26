Cardiff City barely survived against relegation from the Championship last season.

Sabri Lamouchi was brought in to the club in the late stages of the campaign, and he successfully oversaw a 21st place finish in the table.

However, it was not enough for him to keep his position at the club with the Bluebirds opting for another managerial change over the summer.

Erol Bulut was hired with the goal of bringing the team further up the standings, in the hopes that the Welsh outfit could avoid another close call with relegation over the next year.

Cardiff will be aiming to be closer to the top half of the table over the coming months under the new manager.

Who is the current Cardiff City owner?

Owner Vincent Tan has been involved with the club for more than a decade, taking over partial control of the Bluebirds in 2010.

By 2018, his share in the club had increased to 98.3 per cent, albeit with a number of controversies along the way.

The Malaysian-Chinese businessman sparked outrage from supporters in 2013 when he attempted to change the club’s crest and traditional colours from blue to red.

The attempt to do so received a lot of backlash, eventually leading a U-turn that maintained the traditional blue that helped give the club its nickname Bluebirds.

Despite the setback, Tan has remained a central figure at Cardiff, overseeing two separate promotions to the Premier League during his time as owner.

How much is Vincent Tan worth?

According to figures from well-respected magazine Forbes, Tan is worth an estimated $695 million (£567.8 million).

Tan was previously worth as much as $1.6 billion (£1.3 billion), but that has plummeted over the last decade.

Tan’s background is from various different business interests.

He controlled Berjaya Corp. which has a range of different businesses in its portfolio, including property development and financial services.

However, he stepped down from his position as a non-independent, non-executive chairman of the organisation earlier this year.

But Tan also holds a stake in U Mobile, which operates as a provider of mobile data in Malaysia.

As of this year, Tan is considered the 28th wealthiest Malaysian person, having previously ranked as high as 1533rd in the world overall when he was at his richest.

Is Vincent Tan the man to bring success at Cardiff City?

Tan has overseen promotion to the Premier League twice during his time as an owner of Cardiff City.

However, both promotions led to unsuccessful one-year campaigns in the top flight before going straight back down to the Championship.

Tan has been surrounded by controversy during his time in Wales and has rarely been seen as a popular figure among the fanbase.

A dismal couple of years since last being in the Premier League has done his popularity no favours, with a lot of fans likely hopeful that he sells the club in the near future.

Frankly, the decline of his wealth during his time in charge of Cardiff is indicative of how well he has run the Championship side over the years.

He could still turn things around, but most supporters would likely rather see the back of him at this stage.