Bristol City owner Steve Lansdown will be extremely happy with the start that his side have made to the 2023/24 campaign.

Having sold Antoine Semenyo and Alex Scott this calendar year, it was unclear how they were going to start the season, but they have recruited well and that has paid dividends for them.

Bristol City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jason Knight Derby County Permanent Ross McCrorie Aberdeen FC Permanent Rob Dickie QPR Permanent Haydon Roberts Brighton Permanent Taylor Gardner-Hickman West Brom Loan

Losing just one of their opening seven league fixtures, they are currently in the promotion mix and will be hoping to stay there, but their consistency will determine how successful they are.

Today's clash away at Leicester City won't be an easy assignment for them considering the start to the season they have made, winning all but one of their league fixtures so far this season.

But Nigel Pearson, Matty James and Andy King will be keen to return to their former side and spring a shock, something they could do considering how much of a threat they can be on the break.

Whatever happens on the pitch, they know they are stable off it with Lansdown running the club well and continuing to meet his financial obligations, something not all owners of EFL clubs have been able to do in recent years.

Taking a closer look at the Robins' owner, we have found out how wealthy he is and what his stance is on selling the club.

How wealthy is Bristol City owner Steve Lansdown?

Lansdown's wealth is valued at £1.179bn, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

Forbes, meanwhile, believes his net worth is around $2.3bn, with his financial services company Hargreaves Lansdown managing around $50bn in assets.

Those are sizeable figures but it shouldn't come as a massive surprise considering it takes billions instead of millions to run clubs of the Robins' stature now.

The prices of players have risen considerably, even with the Covid-19 pandemic in mind, with many clubs needing to tighten their belts during that period and after.

They may not have used the loan market to try and keep costs down under Nigel Pearson - but the Robins have lived within their means in recent years and restricted their spending when there hasn't been a huge amount of income.

Is Steve Lansdown open to selling Bristol City?

Considering he has raked in around £10.5m for Semenyo and at least £20m for Scott in the past year, he's probably thankful that he didn't sell the club before that!

In all seriousness though, it's never seemed as though he has run the club to make a profit and that's something the Robins' supporters will surely appreciate.

He seems to have a real care for the club - but despite this - it does seem as though the 71-year-old is happy to hand the reins to someone else.

However, he isn't "actively" looking to sell and this could make a deal for any potential buyer reasonably expensive.

Speaking to BBC Radio Bristol last year on this subject, Lansdown said: "I would [sell]. I think if it was the right deal, but I'm not [actively] looking to sell the club.

"I'm looking for people to come in and invest, but some people might want to come in and do the whole thing and then it would be another discussion.

"I'm 70 this month and the family has been involved for a long time and we can't keep doing it forever."