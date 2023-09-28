Since their relegation back to the fourth tier of English football back in 2019, the size of club and resources available to Bradford City compared to some of the West Yorkshire outfit's divisional counterparts has been well documented.

Only two decades ago and the Bantams were mixing it with the elite clubs in the country across a two-year stint in the Premier League, but since the mid 2000s, have lingered between the pyramid's bottom two professional divisions.

This is a far cry from the hopes of owner Stefan Rupp, who had ambitions of a return to the Championship after taking over the club seven years ago, but the closest the club came was a 1-0 defeat to Millwall in the 2017 League One Play-Off Final at Wembley.

Under the management of former Manchester City Mark Hughes, expectations have gone up further notches in recent times, with the club expected to compete at the top of League Two alongside the likes of Wrexham, Notts County and MK Dons.

Whilst one of those clubs has gained worldwide fame for their Hollywood owners, let's take a look into the profile of Rupp

What is Stefan Rupp's background?

The German businessman was described as a "self-made millionaire" among the club statement confirming his takeover with then joint-chairman Edin Rahic.

It was revealed in another statement by the club following the takeover that Rupp and Rahic had been "business associates for a number of years and see their investment as a long term commitment to the club.". However, Rahic would depart West Yorkshire in December 2018, just two years after the duo spent £5.5m to take control.

In an exclusive interview with the local Telegraph and Argus in March 2022, Rupp stated that he was watching the progress of the club from back home whilst working.

In 2019, Rupp took on sole control of Bradford City's holding company, ER Sports Group GmbH, which according to NorthData, specialise in the field of management and the 'provision of management services for investment companies'. The company is based in the Bavarian town of Landshut.

What is Stefan Rupp's net worth?

It was reported in 2018 by Derbyshire Live that Rupp's estimated net worth was believed to be in the region of £100,000,000, with Bristol Live reporting the exact same figures two years down the line at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, which hit numerous football clubs hard.

No estimation has been revealed since, and if figures have remained roughly the same, the Bantams' owner would sit fifth in the table in terms of League Two's richest owners, behind the likes of the 'Class of 92' at Salford City, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny at Wrexham and Clem Morfuni who is in charge at Swindon Town.

Whilst the German has come under criticism at times during his spell in charge at Valley Parade, perhaps fans can be grateful that he didn't accept the reports linking the club to Cryptocurrency firm WAGMI United were dismissed, as chaos has ensued at Crawley Town since they took over Bradford's League Two counterparts.

What next for Bradford City?

After defeat in last season's play-off semi-finals to Carlisle United, Bradford are hoping to end their exile from the third tier imminently, but have had quite a mixed start to 2023/24, sitting 11th with 13 points after nine games but just four points behind Mansfield who occupy the final automatic promotion place at this moment in time.