Bolton Wanderers will be hoping that by the end of this season they can once again be a Championship team.

The Trotters had a strong season last time out, competing at the top end of League One as well as winning the Papa John’s Trophy.

Bolton were one of the strongest teams in the division but fell short in the play-offs, so in the 2023/24 campaign, they are looking to go that step further.

The Lancashire outfit have hefty expectations on them this season due to the competition in the league, and it will be down to manager Ian Evatt to guide the club to another promotion.

Evatt has managed to turn the club’s fortunes around, but credit also has to go to Bolton’s current owners, who have also played a significant role in the rise.

How wealthy is Bolton Wanderers’ owner?

Bolton are currently owned by Football Ventures Ltd and have been since August 2019, when they came in to save the club from non-existence.

Football Ventures is led by Sharon Brittan, who is the chairperson of Bolton, with the other directors on the board being Michael James and Nicholas Luckock, who are also investors.

Since taking ownership of the club, Bolton have earned promotion from League Two and have competed at the top end of League One for a few seasons now.

They have backed their manager when it comes to changes to the squad, but as with most teams lower down in the EFL, their finances don’t look as good as you might think.

According to CompanyCheck, as of last year Football Ventures had a net worth of just £3,783.

Furthermore, cash levels for that year for the current ownership were £1,561,807 and their assets at the time were worth £4,837,537.

In April, Bolton released their accounts for the year ending in June 2022 and the current owners boasted a turnover of over £13.8 million, this was largely down to the ownership of the Whites Hotel which is connected to the Toughsheet Community Stadium. However, operating losses were at £3.7 million.

This may concern Bolton fans seeing these numbers, but it is believed the finances are thought to be in good shape for the club.

As they have done since they took over at the football club, Football Ventures will continue to back their manager and team as they look to get into the Championship.

The club has probably spent more money in recent years when it comes to transfers, as they have performed well on the pitch and are looking to bridge the gap that will see them promoted to the second tier.

Depending on how Evatt sees his squad when the January transfer window arrives, you can probably expect the Bolton owners to have something available for him to use to make some changes to his team.

The aim for the owners, manager, and team is to get back into the Championship, and this season they probably have the best chance of doing such a thing.