Wrexham are fighting at the top end of League Two after a 15-year absence.

The Red Dragons completed a historic title charge in the National League last term, pipping Notts County to top spot with a record 111-point finish.

A fairytale return to the English fourth tier stole the headlines with the big spenders continuing their charge up the pyramid under new ownership.

Wrexham have brought in a wealth of Premier League and EFL experience to the Racecourse Ground with the likes of James McClean, Steven Fletcher, George Evans and Will Boyle all making the move to one of the most exciting stories in lower-league football.

A club which has more than its fair share of ups and downs since the turn of millennium, from staring administration in the face and point deductions to the unbridled joy consuming the city with the only way being up for the Welsh side.

That being said, we take a look at the fan-favourite owners who have brought a new lease of life to the football club.

Who are the Wrexham owners?

Football fans, new and old, have become well versed in the Wrexham story with famous Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney taking the helm through RR McReynolds Company LLC with the takeover confirmed in February 2021.

The famous duo surprised the masses with the move with both stars enjoying an established acting careers in the lead up to the deal.

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds became a household name for his role as 'Deadpool', featuring in the X-Men and standalone films in the past decade or so. The 46-year-old has also featured in a range of Hollywood blockbusters, including 'The Hitman's Bodyguard', 'Detective Pikachu' and 'Ted' in what continues to be an esteemed career.

Rob McElhenney, meanwhile, has become a familiar face in the TV world as "Mac" in the hit series 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' for almost two decades, as well as featuring in 'Lost' and 'Game of Thrones'.

The two stars have since combined with the Disney+ documentary 'Welcome to Wrexham', detailing their experiences with the sport and Wrexham for the very first time and their journey towards footballing glory.

How wealthy are the Wrexham owners?

Alongside their acting careers, both individuals have accrued a wealth of money over the years from a plethora of business ventures.

Reynolds takes point, boasting an estimated $71.5 million yearly earnings (as of 2020) according to Forbes while GOAL reported an estimated £282 million net worth - a figure which should not be judged too closely with net worths often not telling the full story while the actor himself has not publicised his income.

Reynolds naturally will have accrued a substantial amount of his wealth via his acting while being involved in a wide array of businesses.

Notable companies he is involved in include Aviation American Gin, creative agency Maximum Effort, Match Group and F1 team Alpine Racing, the latter doing so with his Wrexham counterpart.

The sitcom star, meanwhile, reportedly boasts a £50 million net worth following the worldwide, long-term success of 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' while he also launched an entertainment-tech company, Adim, alongside his acting and sporting interests.