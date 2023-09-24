Leeds United suffered relegation to the Premier League last season, ending their three-year stint back in the top flight.

The relegation added a complicated factor to the ownership situation at Elland Road.

Andrea Radrizzani had agreed to sell his remaining stake to minority owner 49ers Enterprises on the basis that the team remained in the Premier League.

However, a resolution was reached quickly during the summer to allow the American outfit to take full control of the Yorkshire club.

How wealthy are the owners of Leeds United?

Leeds appointed Daniel Farke during this period, giving the German the objective of leading the club back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

The Whites are picking up form after a poor start to life under the former Norwich City boss, and will now be hoping to close the gap to the top two over the coming weeks and months.

Here we look at the ownership situation at Elland Road, and just how wealthy the people behind 49ers Enterprises are…

The consortium that owns Leeds is led by its co-chairman Denise York, who has an estimated net worth of $5.8 billion (£4.7 billion), according to Forbes.

She is part of a family business that also owns the NFL team the San Francisco 49ers, which gives them the name for 49ers Enterprises.

York’s father Edward Debartolo initially bought the team in 1977 for a fee of just $13 million (£10.62 million).

However, the NFL team is now reportedly worth up to $5.2 billion (£4.2 billion), highlighting the growth that American football has experienced in the last 50 years.

Denise has been involved with the running of the franchise since the turn of the millennium.

Edward passed away in 1994, but it wasn’t until 2000 that Denise took control of the NFL team, with her brother Edward jr. previously running the team following their father’s death.

How has 49ers Enterprises ownership of Leeds been so far?

49ers Enterprises initially bought a minority stake in Leeds with the team competing in the Premier League.

It wasn’t until relegation was confirmed that they took full control, meaning it is still too early to judge their ownership of the team.

The arrival of Farke as manager is looking like a smart decision, the German has experience earning promotion to the Premier League and the team is playing good football.

Results haven’t quite been as expected, but the side still looks more than capable of fighting for automatic promotion this season.

Off the pitch, the summer transfer window was difficult for the club with several players seeking a move away from Elland Road.

However, the move to sign Joel Piroe in the closing days of the market could prove the key move.

The Dutchman has made a positive start to life in Yorkshire, and his consistent goal scoring ability could be what takes the team back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

But the big test for this ownership will be next summer, as it will be the first real opportunity for the recruitment staff they’ve hired to make a mark on the squad.