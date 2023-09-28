Grimsby Town have been on an upward trajectory since their takeover by 1878 Partners.

Local businessmen Jason Stockwood and Andrew Pettit, under their company 1878 Partners, completed their takeover of the club in May 2021 after buying out majority shareholder John Fenty.

The Mariners won promotion to League Two in Stockwood and Pettit's first season in charge at the club, beating Solihull Moors 2-1 in the National League play-off final at the London Stadium in June 2022.

Paul Hurst's side enjoyed a strong first year back in the fourth tier last season, recording an impressive 11th-placed finish, but it was the club's FA Cup run that attracted attention.

Grimsby became the only club to have beaten five teams above them in the league pyramid in the same cup run as they reached the quarter-finals of the competition, including knocking out Premier League side Southampton after a 2-1 win at St Mary's.

As the Mariners aim to continue their progression this season, we looked at the wealth of the two men who are driving the club forward.

How wealthy are Grimsby Town's owners?

Stockwood is a boyhood Grimsby fan who grew up just four miles from Blundell Park, and he began his career in the travel industry, spending time as managing director of Travelocity Business, non-executive at Skyscanner and commercial roles with lastminute.com before becoming the international managing director of dating website match.com.

He went on to become CEO and then vice-chairman of Simply Business, a business insurance provider, which was named number one 'Best Place to Work’ in the UK by The Sunday Times in both 2015 and 2016.

While Stockwood's exact net worth is unknown, his insurance company was bought out in a deal worth more than £400 million in 2017.

Pettit has been a qualified solicitor in the property sector for over 25 years, previously spending time as managing director and head of the European real estate principal transactions business at Lehman Brothers and as a solicitor at Clifford Chance in the Property Finance Group.

He is a founding partner of European fund manager Revcap, as well as being involved with property company Riverstone Developments.

Like Stockwood, Pettit's net worth has not been revealed, but he has likely built up significant wealth during his extensive buisness career.

The pair have the finances to provide Hurst with backing in the transfer market, but Stockwood insists they will run the club sustainably.

"Andrew, Debbie and I are looking at a 10 year plan for the club, but at the moment there is no intention for a new stadium," Stockwood told Grimsby Live in June.

"We have said every day that we are looking to improve on last year.

"That's our reality and we will do whatever we can to keep showing forward momentum. We are ambitious to get out the league, but money alone does not get you there. Carlisle got promoted with one of the smallest budgets, not to mention Luton's return to the Premier League.

"We think spending the right money and being committed to the club long term is what will keep us improving."