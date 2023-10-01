Bristol Rovers are looking to build on their first season back in League One, which ended in an eventual 17th place finish after Joey Barton's side endured a tough run of fixtures towards the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

How have Bristol Rovers performed at the start of this season?

Barton made a total of 11 signings in the summer transfer window as the Gas look to move up a level after consolidating with ease last term, with only one of those costing a fee, in the form of defender Connor Taylor from Stoke City, which Transfermarkt estimate set the club back £300,000.

Bristol Rovers - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Connor Taylor Stoke City Permanent Luke Thomas Barnsley Permanent Jevani Brown Exeter City Permanent Jack Hunt Sheffield Wednesday Permanent George Friend Birmingham City Permanent James Wilson Plymouth Argyle Permanent Matt Hall Southampton Permanent Harvey Vale Chelsea Loan Ryan Woods Hull City Loan Matthew Cox Brentford Loan Lamare Bogarde Aston Villa Loan Tristan Crama Brentford B Loan

On the pitch, Rovers have featured eight times in League One so far, and have had a mixed start to the campaign with three wins, three draws and two defeats - with the latest encounter being a comfortable 4-1 home victory against Wigan Athletic at the Memorial Stadium.

This has given Barton's side a platform to build on, after what has been a summer of slight change upstairs at the club.

Who owns Bristol Rovers?

The holding company in control of the club - Dwane Sports - has 96.5% of shares, with the remainder being owned by the Bristol Rovers supporters club.

Jordanian businessman Wael Al-Qadi took control of Bristol Rovers in the summer of 2016, just after the club secured its second-straight promotion, going from the National League to League One.

Despite initially taking a 92% stake in the club at the time of his takeover, Al-Qadi's control within Rovers' holding company has downscaled significantly in time, as the club has recently shifted to a new ownership structure.

It was confirmed on August 3rd - two days prior to this season's opening day - that Kuwaiti businessman Hussain Al-Saaed had purchased a majority stake of 55% in Dwane Sports alongside Al-Qali and his brother Samer, who owns 4.5%.

This led to all debt in Dwane Sports being capitalised, which addressed any potential financial difficulties that could have effected the club moving forward.

What is Wael Al-Qadi's net worth?

It has been estimated that the 53-year-old has a valuation of £550m, with this money being made in the sectors of banking and tourism.

It has been reported by Bristol Live in recent months that Al-Qadi has spent over £20m of his personal wealth on the club in the past seven years.

What is Hussain Al-Saaed's net worth?

Rovers' new majority shareholder's net worth is, at this point, unknown.

But Al-Saaed certainly appears to have lofty aspirations for the South West club.

"I am privileged to join Wael as a partner of BRFC. I have been a huge football fan for many years, and it has always been my ambition to own a stake in a club. BRFC is the one club that I most desired to be a part of, due to its great fanbase and future potential," he said.