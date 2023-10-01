Bristol Rovers are looking to build on their first season back in League One, which ended in an eventual 17th place finish after Joey Barton's side endured a tough run of fixtures towards the end of the 2022/23 campaign.
How have Bristol Rovers performed at the start of this season?
Barton made a total of 11 signings in the summer transfer window as the Gas look to move up a level after consolidating with ease last term, with only one of those costing a fee, in the form of defender Connor Taylor from Stoke City, which Transfermarkt estimate set the club back £300,000.
Bristol Rovers - 2023/24 Signings
Player Name
Signed From
|
Loan/Permanent
Connor Taylor
Stoke City
|
Permanent
Luke Thomas
Barnsley
|
Permanent
Jevani Brown
Exeter City
|
Permanent
Jack Hunt
Sheffield Wednesday
|
Permanent
George Friend
Birmingham City
|
Permanent
James Wilson
Plymouth Argyle
|
Permanent
Matt Hall
Southampton
|
Permanent
Harvey Vale
Chelsea
|
Loan
Ryan Woods
Hull City
|
Loan
Matthew Cox
Brentford
|
Loan
Lamare Bogarde
Aston Villa
|
Loan
Tristan Crama
Brentford B
|
Loan
On the pitch, Rovers have featured eight times in League One so far, and have had a mixed start to the campaign with three wins, three draws and two defeats - with the latest encounter being a comfortable 4-1 home victory against Wigan Athletic at the Memorial Stadium.
This has given Barton's side a platform to build on, after what has been a summer of slight change upstairs at the club.
Who owns Bristol Rovers?
The holding company in control of the club - Dwane Sports - has 96.5% of shares, with the remainder being owned by the Bristol Rovers supporters club.
Jordanian businessman Wael Al-Qadi took control of Bristol Rovers in the summer of 2016, just after the club secured its second-straight promotion, going from the National League to League One.
Despite initially taking a 92% stake in the club at the time of his takeover, Al-Qadi's control within Rovers' holding company has downscaled significantly in time, as the club has recently shifted to a new ownership structure.
It was confirmed on August 3rd - two days prior to this season's opening day - that Kuwaiti businessman Hussain Al-Saaed had purchased a majority stake of 55% in Dwane Sports alongside Al-Qali and his brother Samer, who owns 4.5%.
This led to all debt in Dwane Sports being capitalised, which addressed any potential financial difficulties that could have effected the club moving forward.
What is Wael Al-Qadi's net worth?
It has been estimated that the 53-year-old has a valuation of £550m, with this money being made in the sectors of banking and tourism.
It has been reported by Bristol Live in recent months that Al-Qadi has spent over £20m of his personal wealth on the club in the past seven years.
What is Hussain Al-Saaed's net worth?
Rovers' new majority shareholder's net worth is, at this point, unknown.
But Al-Saaed certainly appears to have lofty aspirations for the South West club.
"I am privileged to join Wael as a partner of BRFC. I have been a huge football fan for many years, and it has always been my ambition to own a stake in a club. BRFC is the one club that I most desired to be a part of, due to its great fanbase and future potential," he said.