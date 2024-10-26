Italian businessman Gino Pozzo and his father took over ownership of Watford in 2012, jointly overseeing proceedings at the Hertfordshire club before the 59-year-old took sole charge after two years.

It's certainly been an eventful decade since, with Pozzo's ruthless approach resulting in regular managerial changes, a revolving door of players, and a Hornets side that have consistently bounced between the top two-flights of English football.

Giampaolo Pozzo (Gino's father) retains ownership of Serie A club Udinese, and given the family connections, players are often transferred, either on loan or permanently, between the two clubs.

The Pozzo's also owned Spanish outfit Granada before selling them to Chinese businessman Jiang Lizhang in 2016, and prior to the relinquishing of control of the Nazaries, they too were regularly involved in the movement of players between themselves, Watford and Udinese.

Pozzo Sr started out in the engineering business

Pozzo Jr has spent a lifetime in the sporting sector

Giampaolo Pozzo initially made his money through founding Freud in the 1980s, a metalwork and engineering company he eventually sold on to Bosch 16 years ago.

With his business doing well, Pozzo senior bought Udinese in 1986, giving his son Gino a pathway straight into the football industry upon leaving Havard University. Quickly becoming involved in talent scouting and player development, he was also an integral part of the day-to-day running of the Italian side (and Granada) in years gone by.

Turning his attentions solely to Watford 10 years ago, Pozzo is thought to be equally invested in the goings-on at Vicarage Road.

In addition to this, Pozzo has gradually, but consistently, built his own global scouting business in the 30–35 years since, now overseeing a team who travel to regions of untapped talent, investing in low-risk, high-reward players with great potential to improve and earn them vast sums of money in return.

The multi-club model his family continues to run allows the Italian's operation to work more smoothly, too, with players who impress on loan between Watford and Udinese sold on externally for large profit.

In terms of comparative wealth, however, Pozzo is reported to be at the lower end of Championship football club owners. His net worth of just under £100m is dwarfed by many of his competitors, but his expertise and connections in the industry make up for that somewhat.

The gap was even more seismic when the Italian's club was in the Premier League, with his collective fortune being just a drop in the ocean when compared to the global juggernauts of the top-flight.

While Pozzo's resources are smaller than many football club owners of a similar level, it's still substantial riches earned through constant understanding and adaptation in a fluid industry.

Having someone with such a wealth of experience and contacts within the sport will only further add to that monetary value, to the Hornets' benefit.

The multi-club, player-development ownership model is certainly becoming less unique in general, but it certainly lends itself to reasonable levels of success.

Pozzo's short-term ruthlessness has led to some success

Watford FC have graced the Premier League regularly

While Pozzo's short-term approach may not suit everyone, and there have certainly been some questionable decisions over the last decade, the Italian's time at Vicarage Road has seen some success come the way of Watford fans, too.

Watford's league positions under Gino Pozzo's ownership Season Division Finishing Position 2012/13 Championship 3rd 2013/14 Championship 13th 2014/15 Championship 2nd (promoted) 2015/16 Premier League 13th 2016/17 Premier League 17th 2017/18 Premier League 14th 2018/19 Premier League 11th 2019/2020 Premier League 19th (relegated) 2020/21 Championship 2nd (promoted) 2021/22 Premier League 19th (relegated) 2022/23 Championship 11th 2023/24 Championship 15th

His methods may come under scrutiny in some quarters, but Pozzo is competing against many substantially wealthier competitors, even at second tier level.

The fact that the Hornets have spent half of their time under the stewardship of the Italian(s) in the top-flight is testament to the ruthless approach paying dividends more often than not. Watford have, perhaps, punched above their weight on occasion, certainly when financial comparisons are made.

It proves that a good business model can be worth more than the sum of it's parts at times, though, and while Pozzo's short-term methods aren't appreciated by everybody, it's allowed him to close that monetary gap a little in terms of success on the pitch.