How this Sheffield Wednesday transfer decision could solve their current issues: Opinion

“It is what it is. It was done in January when I got put into the reserves” – those were the words of Sam Hutchinson as he reflected on his departure from Sheffield Wednesday during a recent interview with Yorkshire Live.

Something of a club stalwart since originally arriving at Hillsborough back in July 2014, Hutchinson departed the club with a dark cloud over his head after making just 23 league appearances in his final season with the Owls.

It was a big fall from grace for a player that had previously earned three Player of the Month awards during the 2016/17 campaign, forming a key cog in a Wednesday side that came so close to achieving an elusive promotion back to the Premier League as they lost out in the play-offs once again.

A dependable and versatile option, Hutchinson fought back from an early retirement back in 2010 to re-establish himself as a tried and trusted Championship footballer after falling foul to Chelsea’s somewhat ruthless transfer policy of harvesting and subsequently loaning out young players.

Quiz: Did these 20 things happen to Sheffield Wednesday in 2020?

1 of 20 Did Sheffield Wednesday win at Hillsborough? Yes No

It now appears that a return to English shores with the Owls could be in the offing for the utility man, with the 31-year-old having recently terminated his contract with Cypriot side Pafos, thus opening the door to a potential Wednesday comeback in the not too distant future.

His return would not only be down to sentiment either, as he would offer tried and trusted cover for the injury of Dominic Iorfa, who is expected to be out for the rest of the current season after suffering Achilles ligament damage.

Initially making his way as an out and out defender, Hutchinson soon developed into a tough tackling ‘old fashioned’ defensive midfielder and would offer a bit more solidity in the middle of the park for the Owls whilst also being able to slot in at centre back or even right back at ease when required.

Given that he is available on a free transfer and has a good existing relationship with the club, this move could well come up trumps for all parties and potentially resurrect the 31-year-old’s career once more before he eventually hangs up his boots for good.