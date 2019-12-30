How this impressive EFL talent could improve Sheffield United’s top-half hopes: Comment

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Comment’ series, this content strand is where the author of the article issues their personal opinion on the topic at hand…

It has been reported in recent days by the Sun that Sheffield United are the latest in a long line of Premier League clubs to be said to have registered an interest in signing Queens Park Rangers attacker Eberechi Eze.

The 21-year-old former Millwall trainee has really set the world alight for the R’s this campaign, netting nine goals whilst also laying on four assists for his teammates.

All of which have contributed towards the youngster’s rapidly growing reputation as one of the Championship’s brightest young talents, hence the increased interest in securing his services from afar.

QUIZ: Can you name every top QPR goalscorer from the last 15 seasons? See if you can get full marks down below!

1 of 15 QPR won promotion to the newly named Championship for the 2004/05 season - who was the top-scorer with 18 goals in all competitions that season? Gareth Ainsworth Lee Cook Dean Sturridge Paul Furlong

The young attacker would, in theory, add a much needed extra dimension to Sheffield United’s attack, with Chris Wilder surely being keen to want to strengthen his squad as they look to finish in the top-half after a stunning start to the campaign.

It is clear that Eze would provide a great creative and attacking outlet between the opposition lines for the Blades, with the youngster averaging an impressive 2.4 shots and 1.8 key passes per game, thus underlining his ability to both drop deep and also play on the shoulder of the opposition backline.

Whilst in addition to this, Eze possesses great ball carrying skills, averaging a total of 3.1 dribbles per game, which is a factor that would help to open up space for the likes of Lys Mousset and Callum Robinson in attack for the Blades.

In addition to this, Eze has also displayed a brilliant level of versatility despite his tender years, with R’s boss Mark Warburton having utilised the services of the young forward in several roles this campaign, including both wide and central positions.

This versatility should, in theory, allow Eze to fit into Wilder’s fluid and expansive 3-5-2 formation, as it would allow the 21-year-old to take up something of a free role as a support striker alongside Mousset, thus allowing Eze to drift into open spaces in midfield and up front.

The Bramall Lane club has developed a good reputation for taking players from lower league clubs and developing them into better all-round individuals, with the likes of John Lundstram and Chris Basham being prime examples of this.

Whilst the Premier League club will also no doubt have the prospect of Eze’s sell on value in mind, with the youngster sure to command a huge transfer fee in the future if the Blades did indeed bring him in and then subsequently look to sell him on to a so-called ‘bigger club’.

The subject of Eze’s future at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium is sure to be a hot topic of the upcoming January transfer window and it will be interesting to see where the talented attacker ends up come February.