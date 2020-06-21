‘How the mighty have fallen’ – Many Charlton fans react as footage emerges of Lyle Taylor training with London club

Footage has emerged of departing Charlton Athletic striker Lyle Taylor training with London-based non-league club SE Dons, of YouTube fame, which has caused quite a stir among fans of the Addicks.

Charlton got their Championship campaign back underway with a vital win against relegation rivals Hull City yesterday, with Jason Pearce’s goal helping them climb out of the bottom three.

Lee Bowyer’s side still have a relegation fight on their hands and know they cannot turn to Taylor, who is out-of-contract at the end of the month and unwilling to risk an injury that could hamper a big move this summer.

Do these 11 celebrities support Charlton Athletic or not? Have a go now!

1 of 11 Kelly Holmes. True False

The 30-year-old has been Charlton’s star striker since joining the club in 2018, scoring 36 goals and firing them up to the Championship last term.

Taylor has already been linked with a string of potential suitors, including the likes of West Bromwich Albion and Brentford, but for the time being, his future remains unclear.

Footage emerged yesterday showing the forward training with SE Dons, the Orpington & Bromley District Sunday Football League side that have risen to YouTube fame.

Behind the scenes Pre Season Work at The DØNS With @lyletaylor90 🗑 🗑🗑🗑#ANYTHING pic.twitter.com/YfvGH6D3a1 — *SE DONS OFFICIAL* (@sedonsfc) June 20, 2020

The update concerning Taylor has caught the attention of the Valley faithful, with many Charlton fans taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

Pleasure to watch proper professionals today play for the club and the shirt. Rather than take the money and then selfishly refuse to play. IT WILL NEVER BE FORGOTTEN — Robcafc (@crimp_it) June 20, 2020

Anyone seriously considering signing a snake like this?? Too scared to play in case he gets injured. Scum https://t.co/gOLHtazW7m — Marc (@Marc_CAFC) June 20, 2020

That turn might have caused an ACL injury be careful @lyletaylor90 u wet wipe https://t.co/oVobPLH2qO — Charlie (@charlie_cafc) June 20, 2020

How the mighty have fallen 🤣 https://t.co/wZOVb8wvtM — Sam Batchelor (@SamBatchelor) June 20, 2020

Lool just gotta laugh, what a clown https://t.co/GrxE1bqzuj — Zac (@zaccafc) June 20, 2020