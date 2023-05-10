They won promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking a whole month ago, but Monday afternoon saw Burnley finally able to get their hands on the Championship title.

It was the culmination of a successful season for Vincent Kompany's side, who blew away the majority of the second tier of English football to secure an immediate return to the top flight.

The title of course could have been wrapped up a number of weeks ago, but the Clarets faltered against the likes of Reading, Rotherham United and QPR before finally getting over the line at Ewood Park - the home of their bitterest rivals Blackburn Rovers.

And in their final home match of the season against Cardiff City they were able to sign off in style with a 3-0 victory, including a goal from Ashley Barnes on his final appearance for the club after nine-and-a-half years and 293 matches played.

The celebrations began after that - and also a brief pitch invasion by supporters - with new minority investor JJ Watt carrying the trophy out onto the pitch for the players to lift.

The party will have continued long into the night and the players paraded on Tuesday evening through Burnley town centre on an open-top bus to celebrate once again before going on their summer breaks.

How have Burnley players reacted on social media after lifting the Championship title?

Plenty of players have posted their own photos from the trophy celebrations on the pitch on social media, starting with loan striker Michael Obafemi who appeared 12 times and scored twice in the league since arriving on loan from Swansea City.

Southampton loanee Nathan Tella was also active with the trophy after his fine season, where he netted 19 times in all competitions and has left Clarets supporters wishing for a permanent move this summer.

Anass Zaroury is another individual who has posted plenty on Instagram following the celebrations as he welcomed his family to Turf Moor.

And after his vast array of world class left-footed strikes this season, Manuel Benson - the title-winner at Ewood Park - got in on the action too.

One of the driving forces of Burnley's midfield all season in the form of Josh Cullen posted himself lifting the trophy, whilst Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen was also out and about with family on the pitch.