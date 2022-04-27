How Swansea City’s average attendance this season compares to recent seasons

Swansea’s season this year has been fairly average as they currently find themselves sat 14th in the league.

However, they have significantly underperformed in comparison to their fourth place finish last season.

Nevertheless, the Swans have stood by manager Russell Martin this season and he will be hoping he can strengthen the side over summer so he can bring success to the club next season.

Here, we take a look at Swansea City’s average attendance this season and see how it compares to recent seasons using Transfermarkt.

Swansea’s average attendance for this season is 17,215 in a stadium that has a capacity of 21,088.

Unsurprisingly, this is higher than last season’s average attendance due to fans not being allowed in stadiums because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, it is significantly higher than Swansea’s average in the 2019/20 season before fans weren’t allowed as the average attendance that season was only 13,342.

Swansea didn’t have a bad season that year as the team finished sixth in the league so therefore fans wanting to return to football this year may have a part to play.

However, after a successful finish last year when fans weren’t allowed in games, the fans may have come into this season with high expectations therefore increasing the average attendance.

The average in the 2019/20 season was a significant drop from the season before as they averaged 18,737 fans in the 2018/19 season which was their first one back in the Championship.

Naturally, Swansea experienced their highest attendances when in the Premier League as their average was always around the 20,000 mark with it being 20,622 in their final year in the Premier League in 2017/18.

Therefore, it is natural that the attendances would come down when relegation occurred.

Although, it is interesting to see it rise so significantly this year from the year pre-Covid and therefore it suggests that if Russell Martin can get his business right over summer they can continue to build upon this and keep the support in with success as they look towards the top end of the Championship.

Of course promotion is the one thing that will allow the attendances to break the 20,000 barrier again but this season could be the start of an upwards trend in terms of numbers of fans as long as the team can deliver on the pitch.