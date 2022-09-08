How Sunderland’s average home attendance compares to the rest of the Championship this season

After four years in exile in League One, victory in May’s third-tier play-off final, ensured Sunderland would finally make their return to the Championship this season.

Even though we are still little more than a month into the campaign, there has already been plenty of drama surrounding the Black Cats since they made that step back up to the second-tier.

On the pitch, Sunderland have claimed 11 points from their eight league games so far, enough to put them a respectable eighth place in the early standings.

That however, tells little more than half the story, with Alex Neil’s dramatic departure to take charge of Championship rivals Stoke City shocking many around the Stadium of Light.

The Scotsman was quickly replaced by Tony Mowbray, back in work after leaving Blackburn after a five-year spell at Ewood Park in the summer, who oversaw an impressive 3-0 win at home to Rotherham in his first game in charge.

While that was followed by a 1-0 defeat at Middlesbrough on Monday night, there are still signs of promise for Sunderland, who will also enjoy the backing of the unrelenting support of their fanbase going forward this season.

So to find out just how strong Sunderland’s support is, we’ve taken a look at the club’s average home attendances in the four league games they have played at the Stadium of Light this season, in comparison to the rest of the club’s in the division, according to Transfermarkt.

In the four home matches that Sunderland have played so far this season in the Championship, the club have attracted a total number of 151,705 spectators.

That is the highest total in the division, just over 40,000 more than the next best attended club, which is found at Bramall Lane with Sheffield United.

As a result, it is perhaps not surprising that Sunderland also sit top of the table when it comes to the highest average attendance, which works out at 37,926 per match.

That is around 10,000 more than the next highest average, which again comes at Bramall Lane with Sheffield United.

Interestingly though, despite that massive following, the Black Cats have actually taken one more point away from home (six), than they have at the Stadium of Light (five) this season, albeit losing one less match on their own turf.

With that in mind, it will be intriguing to see if the apparent advantage that Sunderland have from such a considerable backing in comparison to their rivals, can start to make a difference for them in the Championship, as the season goes on.