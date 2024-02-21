Highlights Players not sad about Beale's exit from Sunderland after 9-week tenure.

The Sunderland dressing room reaction to Michael Beale’s dismissal has been revealed.

According to The Athletic, the players were not disappointed by the 43-year-old’s departure.

Beale’s tenure in charge of the Black Cats lasted just nine weeks, having replaced Tony Mowbray in December.

Mike Dodds has been placed in charge until the end of the campaign as an interim manager, with the search underway for his long-term successor.

The appointment of Beale came after a protracted process that saw moves for the likes of Will Still fail to materialise.

Sunderland dressing room reaction to Beale’s dismissal

Beale did not prove a popular figure at the Wearside outfit during his short-lived reign at the club.

So it comes as no surprise to discover reports that there was little disappointment among the playing staff upon news of his departure.

A high profile incident involving Trai Hume last Saturday brought his relationship with his players to the spotlight.

The full-back went for a high five after being substituted in their 2-1 loss to Birmingham City, but he received no response from Beale.

This blew up on social media, leading to speculation of a sour relationship between the coach and his players.

However, this was later denied by the head coach just days before his sacking.

Beale's Sunderland record

Michael Beale's Sunderland record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 13 4 2 7 30.76

Beale oversaw just 11 league games in charge, taking over a side sitting in the play-off places and leaving them outside the top six.

The team earned 14 points during this run, suffering two defeats in his final two fixtures.

Losses to Huddersfield Town and Birmingham put an end to his reign, with the team now seven points adrift of the play-off places.

This has put a big dent in their promotion hopes, with the club having finished sixth in the previous campaign under Mowbray.

Beale was unable to earn the same adoration from supporters as the 60-year-old, whose dismissal in December was met with much greater dismay.

Sunderland league position

Sunderland are currently 10th in the Championship table, seven points behind sixth place Hull City.

A 2-1 win for the Tigers on Tuesday night over Southampton stretched the gap between the two teams, bringing them level on games played.

Dodds oversaw two games in charge earlier this season in between Mowbray’s departure and Beale’s arrival.

The coach guided his side to two victories over rivals West Brom and Leeds United, and will now be tasked with bridging the gap to the play-off places.

Next up for Sunderland is a home game against Swansea City on 24 February.

Beale was never a popular appointment

Beale’s arrival was met with a pretty mild response, with supporters not expecting a whole lot from the ex-QPR boss.

His last three jobs have now all ended in disappointment, with his reputation taking a huge hit in the last six months.

It’s no surprise his relationship with the players wasn’t too strong, as the football under his management failed to ever really improve after a stuttering start.

The decision to part ways with Mowbray looks worse and worse with time, and it could now prove costly in their bid for a play-off place this season.