Sunderland are showing the Championship that it is possible to be a success without forking out on excessive player salaries.

The Black Cats are taking a fresh financial approach under owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, who is keen to make the club financially sustainable after misspent fortunes under previous regimes.

The Wearsiders' strategy is paying dividends on the pitch: the club are thriving and possess a wealth of young talent primed for the Premier League.

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus making Sunderland financially sustainable

When Louis-Dreyfus completed his takeover of Sunderland in 2021, the Black Cats were a fallen giant stranded perilously in League One.

The damage sustained by the previous regimes was so severe that the club competed in the third tier of English football for only the second time in its long and coveted history.

During their Premier League years, the club tussled with relegation on a regular basis and tried to plug the gaps by spending hefty fees on players who could not cut it.

As a result of poor spending, the club suffered back-to-back relegations from the top flight and the Championship, meaning a fresh approach was required at the Stadium of Light.

Working in tandem with director of football, Kristjaan Speakman, the hierarchy have implemented a financial model in which the club can be successful and sustainable.

While the duo are sometimes criticised for their lack of spending, it would be hard to argue with their strategy when you consider how far the club has come under their reign.

The Black Cats have a squad full of young, exciting potential who were acquired at minimal cost and when you analyse their wages, it makes for satisfying reading.

Championship rivals considerably outspending Sunderland

According to Capology's estimates, Sunderland rank 14th in the Championship when it comes to player wages, with an estimated total annual payroll of £12,624,000. The estimated total weekly payroll for players is £242,769, with an average weekly salary of £8,371.

The club's highest-paid player, according to the website, is Chris Mepham, who is currently earning an estimated £35,000-a-week, although it is unlikely the Black Cats are paying all of the Bournemouth loanee's wages.

As for the permanent members of the Wearsiders' squad, Dan Ballard is the club's highest earner at an estimated £25,000-a-week. The centre-back agreed a new long-term contract over the summer, keeping him at the club until June 2028.

When comparing the Wearsiders' spending on wages compared to their Championship rivals, the numbers become significantly more impressive.

Leeds United currently lead the way, which is not a surprise considering they were a Premier League side only two seasons ago. They are operating on an estimated total annual payroll of £36,816,000, which is three times Sunderland's spend.

As for Burnley and Sheffield United, they are operating on estimated total annual payrolls of £30,992,000 and £22,828,000, making them the second and fourth highest spenders in the division.

Sunderland's wage bill compared to selection of Championship rivals - per Capology Rank Club Total annual payroll Weekly payroll Average weekly salary 1st Leeds United £36,816,000 £708,000 £30,783 2nd Burnley £30,992,000 £596,000 £20,552 3rd West Bromwich Albion £22,958,000 £441,500 £17,660 4th Sheffield United £22,828,000 £424,500 £16,885 14th Sunderland £12,624,000 £242,769 £8,371

Given Sunderland's current league position, the club's hierarchy must be praised for their smart, progressive financial approach which was adopted from clubs in France.

Louis-Dreyfus and Speakman agree that purchasing budding talent for a minimal fee is the way forward, and it would be hard to argue when stars like Jobe Bellingham, Romaine Mundle and Dennis Cirkin are thriving.

The club are providing a lesson for other Football League clubs who are looking to be more financially stable, and it would be no surprise if others followed suit.