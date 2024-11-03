The Stadium of Light has been the home of Sunderland AFC since 1997, and has since become one of the largest and most iconic venues in English football.

With a capacity of around 49,000 spectators, Sunderland's home on the banks of the River Wear has played host to some of the club's most memorable moments over the years.

Championship's biggest stadiums 24/25, per Transfermarkt Stadium Club Capacity Stadium of Light Sunderland 48,707 Hillsborough Sheffield Wednesday 39,859 Elland Road Leeds United 37,890 Riverside Stadium Middlesbrough 33,746

Standing as the largest ground in the Championship this season, Regis Le Bris and his Black Cats side will be hoping they can turn it into a fortress, as they look to win promotion back to the Premier League.

It was also announced back in March that the stadium would be undergoing a multi-million-pound investment programme, which the club website described as having a "transformational impact on the matchday experience."

So, what does the public make of the Stadium of Light? We took a look on Tripadvisor to find out...

How is the SoL rated on Tripadvisor?

The Stadium of Light is widely respected as one of the most recognisable footballing venues in English football, but it also provides a stage for some of the world's biggest music stars to entertain spectators.

Beyonce, Bruce Springsteen, P!nk, Rihanna, Ed Sheeran, Elton John and One Direction are just some of the acts who've performed at the venue in recent years.

So, how is Sunderland's home rated by those who've visited? As of 31/10/2024, Tripadvisor has the SoL rated as a 4/5, taken from a collection of 872 reviews.

Whilst not being a 5/5, the venue should be pretty happy with that rating, as it shows that the vast majority of its visitors are more than happy with their experience at the stadium.

"Magnificent atmosphere"

One aspect of the Stadium of Light experience that few ever contest is the atmosphere on a matchday, such as it is in other parts of the North East, Wearside lives and breathes football.

Black Cats supporters are some of the most passionate around, and that's reflected in one particular Tripadvisor review from Maisie M, in December 2023.

It reads: "Absolutely first class from start of match to final whistle. Stewards so friendly and helpful upon arrival.

"Magnificent atmosphere. A 100% real pleasure & filled me with pride to have brought my partner for his first visit. A Cornishman with an equal love for Sunderland Football Club and the city of 10/10."

"Northern hospitality at its best"

One-club towns and cities like Sunderland mean that the football clubs become pillars of the local community, and that's no different on Wearside.

Black Cats supporters are incredibly proud of their team, and matchday staff can often be a window into the warmth of the local people.

That was evidenced in a Tripadvisor review from Gurj S in April 2024, which reads: "Had the pleasure of visiting the Stadium of Light on 01/04/2024. Whilst the result wasn't great the visit and the atmosphere was perfect.

"We were guests of a player and got to see the players lounge, dugouts, tour of the pitch after the game. All staff we came across were amazing. Northern hospitality at its best."

"Poor away facilities"

For away supporters of other clubs, the Stadium of Light is often bookmarked as a can't-miss venue to see their team play at, but does the stadium provide a good fan experience?

Well, according to a Tripadvisor review from Joe W in April 2024, perhaps not. The review reads: "Away fans from Blackburn.

"Good seats and view. Good stewards. Let down by very poor away facilities and expensive beer at £6.50 a pt (pint)."

Unfortunately, this reviewer doesn't go into any further detail as to the particular facilities in question, but still handed out a respectable 3/5 score to Sunderland's home.