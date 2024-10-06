Sunderland’s 2-2 draw with Leeds United on Friday night has ensured that the Black Cats are still top of the Championship table going into the October international break.

A 97th minute equaliser courtesy of Alan Browne, with the help of a crucial error from Illan Meslier, led to the game finishing all square on Friday night.

Supporters at the Stadium of Light were treated to an entertaining four-goal affair, with both sides leading at different stages.

Chris Rigg had the hosts in front within the opening 10 minutes, but goals from Joel Piroe and Junior Firpo put the Whites ahead before the late equaliser.

Régis Le Bris’ side are level on points with second place Sheffield United, with a tally of 19, as we head into the second international break of the campaign.

Here we take a look at Sunderland’s home attendance this weekend compared to Saturday’s Premier League fixtures…

Top 5 average Championship home attendances in 2024/25 so far (per Transfermarkt) Club Average Attendance Sunderland 40,705 Leeds United 36,495 Derby County 29,153 Sheffield Wednesday 27,732 Sheffield United 27,060

Sunderland home attendance against Leeds

Sunderland have the biggest capacity stadium in the entire Championship, with a potential crowd of 48,707.

The Wearside outfit had an almost full ground on Friday night for their big game against Leeds.

According to the BBC, a total of 41,769 were in attendance for the 2-2 draw against Daniel Farke’s side, an impressive figure for a Championship game.

Figures taken from Transfermarkt show that the Black Cats have averaged a home attendance of 40,755 so far this season, meaning there were slightly more than usual at the game against Leeds for the Friday evening kick-off.

It was a big fixture at the top of the Championship table, with both sides hoping to compete for promotion to the Premier League this year.

Elland Road is second in the division for average home attendance, with supporters from both clubs looking to see their compete in the top flight again in the near future.

Sunderland’s home attendance compared to the Premier League

Saturday saw seven Premier League games in action, with fixtures taking place at the likes of Selhurst Park, the Emirates, the Etihad and the London Stadium (all figures below from the BBC).

The 41,769 figure Sunderland managed on Friday night was topped by Arsenal, with 60,307 in attendance for their 3-1 comeback win over Southampton.

But at Selhurst Park, only 25,185 people saw Liverpool maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League table with a 1-0 win away to Crystal Palace.

The Bees had 16,960 in attendance for their eight-goal thriller win over Wolves, which kicked-off at 3pm.

Meanwhile, outside of London, Leicester’s first win of the campaign had 31,706 in attendance at the King Power.

Sunderland even had more in attendance than at Goodison Park for Everton’s 0-0 draw against the Black Cats’ bitter rivals Newcastle United, which saw 39,265 in the crowd.

That’s four of Saturday’s seven Premier League games where the Black Cats were able to host more fans, including historic sides like the Toffees.

This shows the magnitude of the game against Leeds, and highlights the size of a team like Sunderland in their pursuit of a place back in the big time under Le Bris.