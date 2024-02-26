The relegation battle at the bottom of the Championship table is getting quite tense as we approach the final 12 fixtures of the season.

Sides will be fighting to avoid the drop into League One over the final few months of the campaign.

Rotherham United are already cut adrift, with the Millers’ place back in the third tier looking all but assured based on their current form.

However, the other two relegation spots are far from decided as we head into March.

Championship Table (As it stands February 26th) Team P GD Pts 17 Swansea City 34 -12 39 18 Birmingham City 33 -13 38 19 Huddersfield Town 34 -15 37 20 Millwall 34 -14 36 21 QPR 34 -13 35 22 Stoke City 34 -25 35 23 Sheffield Wednesday 34 -25 32 24 Rotherham United 34 -36 19

Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City occupy those two positions for now, but only three points separates the Owls in 23rd from safety.

Here we compare the fixtures of those involved in the relegation battle ahead of the run-in…

Stoke City’s remaining fixtures

Stoke dropped into the relegation zone with a damaging 2-1 loss to Cardiff City last weekend.

With 12 games left, they will need big results to turn around their fortune and save Steven Schumacher’s job.

But they face a tough run of games in the coming weeks, playing Middlesbrough (H), Leeds United (A), Preston North End (A) and Norwich City (H) in their next four, all of whom are chasing promotion to the Premier League.

1 April sees the Potters host Huddersfield Town in a potentially big relegation six-pointer, before facing fifth place West Brom (H) and Swansea City (A).

Another potentially important six-pointer comes against Sheffield Wednesday on 13 April (A), before they end the campaign against Plymouth Argyle (H), Southampton (A) and Bristol City (H).

QPR’s remaining fixtures

QPR also start their run-in with a gauntlet against promotion contenders, having finally gotten out of the bottom three last weekend with a win over Rotherham United.

Rangers face Leicester City (A), West Brom (H), Middlesbrough (H) and Sunderland (A) prior to the March international break.

Martí Cifuentes’ side will then host Birmingham City before travelling to Swansea City on 1 April, followed by Sheffield Wednesday (H) in a potentially massive relegation clash on 6 April.

QPR end their campaign with games against Plymouth (A), Hull City (A), Preston North End (H), Leeds United (H) and Coventry City (A), which may prove a more favourable run of fixtures than Stoke’s.

Sheffield Wednesday’s remaining fixtures

Wednesday are still three points from safety, but their remaining fixtures might give them optimism that survival can be secured.

First up is a trip to Rotherham United on 2 March, followed by tough games against Plymouth (H), Leeds United (H) and Ipswich Town (A).

Following the March international break, the Owls host Swansea City, before travelling to face Middlesbrough.

Their second meeting of the season against QPR is set for 6 April, with the hosting of Norwich City on 9 April.

That big home game against Stoke City follows, before they end the campaign with games against Blackburn Rovers (A), West Brom (H) and Sunderland (A).

Millwall’s remaining fixtures

Millwall will face Watford (H), Blackburn (A), Birmingham (H) and Leeds (A) prior to the March international break.

Their return to action sees them face West Brom (H), before travelling to Rotherham on 1 April.

Another potentially big relegation six-pointer will come against Huddersfield Town (A) on 6 April.

The Lions then end the campaign with a run of games against Leicester City (H), Cardiff City (H), Sunderland (A), Plymouth (H) and Swansea (A).

Huddersfield Town’s remaining fixtures

The Terriers are just two points clear of the relegation zone heading into March, where their final 12 fixtures begin with a big Yorkshire derby against promotion-chasing Leeds on Saturday.

Huddersfield face Cardiff (A), West Brom (H) and Rotherham (A) before the final international break of the campaign.

André Breitenreiter’s side faces Coventry City (H) before their big relegation clash with Stoke (A) on 6 April.

Another possible six-pointer comes immediately after with the game against Millwall (H), before a run of games to end the campaign against Preston North End (A), Bristol City (A), Swansea (H), Birmingham (H) and Ipswich Town (A).