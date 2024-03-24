Highlights Stoke City face potential relegation and a lack of attacking output this season has been a problem.

Potential departures could include Pearson, Wesley, and McCarron to improve the squad.

Potential arrivals include Travers, Knibbs, and Byram to strengthen the team in crucial areas.

Stoke City are currently enduring a tough campaign as they battle to stay in the Championship.

The Potters have been rather inconsistent on the pitch all season, and they now find themselves fighting to remain in the second tier of English football. Relegation would, of course, be a disaster for Stoke City, who have not played in the third tier for over two decades.

One of Stoke's biggest issues this season has been their attacking output, as they have scored fewer goals than games played. They have been without a prolific number nine all season and are forced to find goals from other areas of the pitch.

The upcoming summer transfer window is absolutely vital for the club, regardless of what division they are in, as it is imperative that they improve on this campaign.

Today, Football League World pitches some dream, but realistic, scenarios for Stoke City this summer, starting with departures.

Out: Ben Pearson

When Pearson signed for Stoke last year, it was a highly-antipated move, as the player had bundles of Championship experience in the middle of the park, having featured regularly for Preston North End and Bournemouth.

However, his stint with the Potters has been hugely underwhelming, as he has offered very little to the side, despite making over 20 starts this season. He quite regularly receives yellow cards and, as a result, has been suspended on a couple of occasions.

Pearson has not always been reliable for Stoke, and it may be a good idea to offload him in the summer. He still has another year remaining on his contract, but a low-end Championship side could wish to pick him up for a small fee, which would benefit Stoke as they look ahead to next season.

Out: Wesley

Like Pearson, Wesley signed for Stoke City on a permanent transfer last summer, and has since been highly disappointing. He has only made a handful of league starts this season, and often comes off the bench, but has failed to find the back of the net and has certainly contributed to their lack of goals.

In January, it was claimed that Wesley could depart for a move to Turkey, but nothing materialised, and he remained at the Potters. With his contract set to expire in the summer, it is very likely that he will leave, which would benefit Stoke as they look to improve their striking options ahead of next season.

Out: Liam McCarron

The 23-year-old signed for Stoke from Leeds at the start of last season but is yet to make a single league appearance for the club, and has quite frankly been frozen out of the squad.

For the sake of all parties, Stoke should look to sell McCarron in the summer for a small fee, in order for him to continue his development.

In: Mark Travers

Stoke City have bid for Mark Travers

Onto some potential incomings for Stoke City this summer, as goalkeeper Mark Travers would surely be a welcome return. The 24-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan with the Potters before returning to his parent club, Bournemouth.

With Stoke, he kept two clean sheets in 13 games and put in some solid performances. Stoke's current first-choice stopper is Daniel Iversen, who is also only on loan, so going into next season they will surely look to recruit a permanent goalkeeper.

Travers will be someone they can rely on, and with him being Bournemouth's second-choice keeper, the Cherries may be willing for him to depart and make a return to Staffordshire.

In: Harvey Knibbs

As mentioned, Stoke's biggest issue has been a lack of creativity and goals, so look no further than Reading's Harvey Knibbs to solve that issue. The 24-year-old has been a source of light in a dark campaign for Reading as they sit in the bottom half of the League One table, while suffering some off-the-field distractions.

Knibbs is in double digits in goals this season, and has provided multiple assists in a struggling Reading side. He is extremely versatile, something that Stoke could put to good use, as he is able to play on the wing, as the number ten, or even as the number nine. Wherever Knibbs plays, he scores goals, and a move to the Championship would do wonders for his development.

Stoke would have to pay a sensible fee, but it would be worth it for such a dangerous attacker, as it is exactly what they need next season.

In: Sam Byram

It's an ambitious move and one that could probably only be made if Stoke remain in the Championship, but the Potters desperately need a left back. Their only current out-and-out left-back is the experienced Enda Stevens, but he turns 34 in the summer and has suffered from an injury for large parts of the season.

Sam Byram's senior career Club Years Leeds United 2012-2016 West Ham United 2016-2019 Nottingham Forest (Loan) 2018-2019 Norwich City 2019-2023 Leeds United 2023-Present

Byram is currently with Leeds United and typically shares the left-back role with Junior Firpo. His contract is set to expire in the summer, and if Leeds do get promoted to the Premier League, they may be willing for Byram to depart.

If Stoke are able to sign the left-back on a free transfer, they should absolutely pounce on the opportunity, as he would provide real Championship experience in that position.