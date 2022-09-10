How Stoke City’s average home attendance compares to the rest of the Championship this season

Stoke City have clearly got high expectations for the season ahead given they dismissed Michael O’Neill after a poor start to the season and brought Alex Neil in to replace him.

However, Neil’s side will have plenty to contest with given the amount of sides with high hopes this season as well as the number of former Premier League sides in the league.

There are plenty of bigger teams in the Championship this year and many have big support bases that make their home grounds intimidating places for an opposition to come.

The Potters have plenty of top flight history on their side but here we decided to use Transfermarkt to take a look at how Stoke’s average home attendances compare to the rest of the Championship so far this season.

As it stands, Stoke have the seventh biggest average attendance so far this season with an average attendance of 20,218 putting them fairly near the top of the rankings.

The sides that sit above them are Sunderland, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Norwich City, West Brom and Bristol City reiterating that it is those teams with the bigger history and grounds who seem to be pulling in the biggest crowds.

What’s more, the Potters are only a couple of hundred off Bristol City showing they are fairly steadily up there towards the top of the attendances this season.

However, whilst the Potters look to have a fairly good attendance on paper, when you look at the capacity of the Bet365 Stadium, you have to question whether there’s space for more to get on side.

The capacity of the Bet365 Stadium is 30,089 meaning Stoke’s average support at the moment is some way off where it has the potential to be.

Of course the Potters didn’t start the season in as good form as they would’ve hoped which may mean people are reluctant to currently come out.

Therefore, if Alex Neil can improve the results at Stoke and they start pushing in the right direction, there is no reason why we won’t see the average attendance improve.

That being said, it would be a surprise to see it increase so dramatically to fill the majority of the stadium.