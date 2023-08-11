Highlights Stoke City must find a replacement for Jacob Brown, with Nikola Jojic being a potential option.

Jacob Brown has today ended his time with Stoke City, joining Luton Town for an undisclosed fee.

The versatile forward first joined the Potters from Barnsley in September 2020 and went on to score 30 goals and assist five times in his 141 appearances in all competitions.

The Scotland international was highly commended by the Stoke faithful for his relentless work ethic and picked up the club’s Player of the Season award in the 2021/22 season, where he emerged as Michael O’Neill’s leading goalscorer.

His final strike in red and white was netted last weekend, in the final tickings of City’s 4-1 dismantling of Rotherham United. Brown peeled away from his marker and converted at the back post following a corner.

The 25-year-old was not famed for his technical ability, so instead, became a fan favourite by using his brain; running more than anybody else, and moving with precision, to fashion opportunities for others.

Brown’s move to Bedfordshire has left many Stokies feeling slightly dejected, but Alex Neil and his team are building something much bigger – a side to be excited about.

Signing a Jacob Brown replacement

First of all, and most obviously, City need to find a replacement. The Potters have already been linked with Serbian winger Nikola Jojic, with a deal now seemingly close.

The 19-year-old is a mostly unknown quantity and currently plies his trade with Serbian side, Mladost, where he directly contributed to 18 goals in 38 senior appearances last year.

When signed, he will become the club’s 12th addition this summer, as Neil has looked to overhaul his roster.

The capture of Sheffield United fullback Enda Stevens got the ball rolling before Ben Pearson and Ki-Jana Hoever returned to the Potteries.

Furthermore, the additions of Andre Vidigal, Chiquinho, Ryan Mmaee, and Wesley have sparked some much-needed excitement.

Portuguese star Vidigal has been the stand-out so far, bursting onto the scene with a brace against Rotherham, before bagging the decisive goal in a closely contested cup tie with West Bromwich Albion.

Replacing Jacob Brown's work ethic

The second thing that Neil needs to do is to promote the values that Brown embodied so well. He needs to create a squad willing to work hard, not only for the supporters but for their teammates as well.

They need to battle for the badge and treasure every single moment that they get to wear the red and white stripes of Stoke City.

Optimism has returned to the Bet365 Stadium, for the first time since relegation in 2018. The Potters are in good form and will be looking to build upon the immense excitement amongst the fan base, sparked by their busy transfer window, and impressive opening day triumph.

They face the toughest test of their season so far on Saturday, traveling to Portman Road to face an Ipswich Town side that have won their last nine matches. The best of which saw them emerge from the Stadium of Light victorious on their first bout back in the second tier.

The best way to put Brown's exit behind them will be by heading back to the Potteries with all three points.