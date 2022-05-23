How Stoke City can have the perfect summer transfer window in 7 steps

Stoke City will be hoping that they can challenge the top six positions in the Championship next season, with the Potters eventually finishing the 2021/22 campaign in 14th.

Michael O’Neill’s side have finished in 16th, 15th, 14th and 14th again since their relegation from the Premier League in 2018.

In what has been several years of mid-table finishes, Stoke fans will be hoping that the upcoming season is one where they can break away from mediocrity and at least challenge at the top end of the division.

With clubs already starting the recruitment process, it is set to be an interesting summer for the Staffordshire club, with the Potters experiencing a particularly busy January.

Whilst we wait for the summer to play out, and as we wait for the 2022/23 campaign to commence, here, we take a look at how the Potters could enjoy the perfect summer transfer window in just seven steps.