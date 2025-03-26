With the March international break winding down, we're entering the final stretch of the Championship season, and there's all to play for at both ends of the table.

The race for Championship survival is once again looking like it may go down to the wire, and with just six points separating 20th from 24th, all it takes is for a bad run of results in the final month of the season for a side to find themselves playing in League One in 2025/26.

EFL Championship table - bottom five Position Team GP GD PTS 20. Stoke City 38 -14 39 21. Cardiff City 38 -20 39 22. Derby County 38 -11 38 23. Luton Town 38 -26 35 24. Plymouth Argyle 38 -37 33

Given the unpredictable nature of this division, anything can happen on the pitch, but when your back is against the wall in a relegation scrap, facing sides in and around you can often prove beneficial.

Therefore, we at Football League World have taken the remaining eight fixtures of each of the bottom five sides in the Championship to compare how difficult each side's run-in is on paper.

Stoke City - Current position: 20th, 39 points

Stoke City have not kicked on as much as many people expected under Mark Robins, winning just three Championship games since he was appointed on New Year's Day. However, out of the sides in the bottom five, they have arguably one of the best run-ins.

They still have to take on three of the other four sides in the bottom five, albeit just one at home, which means they have plenty of opportunity to put some space between themselves and their rivals.

They only have two sides currently in the top ten to play as well. Unfortunately, though, it's against the top two sides in the league, Leeds United and Sheffield United, and both games come back-to-back before the final day clash against Derby County.

Many Stoke fans will be hoping that they can be practically home and dry before the final three games of the season, as they likely won't be picking up any points from the ruthless Yorkshire title challengers come late April.

Stoke City's remaining Championship Games Date Opposition League Position 29 March QPR (H) 15th 5 April Preston North End (A) 14th 8 April Luton Town (H) 23rd 12 April Cardiff City (A) 21st 18 April Sheffield Wednesday (H) 12th 21 April Leeds United (A) 1st 26 April Sheffield United (H) 2nd 3 May Derby County (A) 22nd

Cardiff City - Current position: 21st, 39 points

Cardiff City quelled a three-game losing run before the international break with a vital win against Blackburn Rovers which ensured that they didn't start the run-in in the bottom three.

Ultimately, they are going to need to perform better across the final eight games of the season if they are to keep out of the relegation zone.

They face tough away trips to Sheffield United, Preston North End and Norwich City, but do have favourable home ties against the likes of Stoke and Oxford United, even if their home form this season has them in the bottom three sides in the division.

There's no doubt though that the game against Stoke on April 12, five games before the end of the season, is one to keep an eye on.

Cardiff City's remaining Championship Games Date Opposition League Position 29 March Sheffield Wednesday (H) 12th 5 April QPR (A) 15th 8 April Preston North End (A) 14th 12 April Stoke City (H) 20th 18 April Sheffield United (A) 2nd 21 April Oxford United (H) 18th 26 April West Brom (H) 6th 3 May Norwich City (A) 13th

Derby County - Current position: 22nd, 38 points

When taking into account the average league position of the remaining sides each team has left to play, Derby County are in a pretty healthy position.

Additionally, three straight wins heading into the international break may lead many to believe that John Eustace likely has nothing to worry about, even if his side starts their run-in in the bottom three.

Their games against Luton and Stoke both come at home, and three of their remaining four away games are against sides currently in the bottom nine, including one against the worst home side in the division in Hull City.

They still have to take on the likes of Burnley and West Brom between now and the end of the season, but Derby County should have confidence in their survival bid going into the final eight games of the season.

Derby County's remaining Championship Games Date Opposition League Position 2 April Preston North End (H) 14th 5 April Swansea City (A) 16th 8 April Burnley (H) 3rd 12 April Portsmouth (A) 17th 18 April Luton Town (H) 23rd 21 April West Brom (A) 6th 26 April Hull City (A) 19th 3 May Stoke City (H) 20th

Luton Town - Current position: 23rd, 35 points