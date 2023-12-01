Highlights Rotherham United is searching for a new manager amidst their struggle in the relegation zone.

The recent defeat against Hull City has made their quest for survival more challenging.

Nathan Jones, despite his success at Luton Town, may not be considered for the Rotherham United job due to his poor stint at Southampton.

Rotherham United are still on the prowl for a new manager despite parting ways with Matt Taylor during the early stages of the international break.

Considering they have had a decent amount of time to appoint a successor, it's a surprise that a manager hasn't been installed just yet.

Still in the relegation zone at this point, they need a permanent manager to come in as quickly as possible with caretaker boss Wayne Carlisle winning just one point from six in his first two games in charge.

They did exceptionally well to draw against Leeds United considering how well the Whites have performed this term - but a 4-1 defeat at Hull City on Tuesday night was a real blow for them considering fellow relegation battlers Queens Park Rangers won 4-2 against Stoke City.

Their defeat at the MKM Stadium is a further setback for them in their quest to secure survival - and they are now facing an uphill battle to stay up.

Considering how strong the division is this term though, the Millers may have been expecting to be in the bottom three.

It has been reported by the Rotherham Advertiser that Nathan Jones has been interviewed for the top job at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Some of the Millers' supporters may want the Welshman to take charge considering how successful he was at Luton Town, even being poached twice from Kenilworth Road by Stoke City and then Southampton after playing a huge part in the Hatters' rise.

The reason why Luton are in the Premier League now is partly down to him, even though Rob Edwards was the man who guided them to the top flight after taking charge following Jones' departure.

Jones has Championship experience and that is what owner Tony Stewart is looking for, but BBC journalist Rob Staton believes he will not be Rotherham's next boss.

How could Southampton have influenced Rotherham United's decision on Nathan Jones?

Combining these two updates, it sounds as though the Millers have decided against hiring Jones after interviewing him.

Jones may not have put a foot wrong during his interview, but fine margins can often make a difference and his spell at St Mary's may have ruined his chances of securing this job.

After his torrid time at Stoke, his second spell at Kenilworth Road would have allowed the Welshman to put his time at the bet365 Stadium behind him.

But when he joined the Saints last November, he faced the huge task of keeping the south-coast side afloat in the top flight against adversity.

Related Russell Martin reveals Southampton face nervous wait over new Ross Stewart injury Russell Martin has revealed why the Saints striker was unavailable against Bristol City

Unfortunately, he failed in that quest, winning just one of his league games in charge and being dismissed in February. By that point, it became a very difficult challenge for Ruben Selles to keep them afloat and he was unable to in the end.

Rotherham are also in a relegation battle - and after seeing Jones struggle with the Saints in their previous battle against the drop - the Millers' owner Stewart may have decided that he wasn't the best candidate.

Not only were results poor, but some of Jones' comments during his time there caused a stir.

He may be a good manager, but can he only thrive at Luton? That's what some people will be asking following his time on the south coast.