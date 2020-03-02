How soughtafter ace has inspired QPR’s return to form: comment

Eberechi Eze has been a player on the lips of all Queens Park Rangers fans this season, with the number 10 proving himself to be one of the biggest talents in England’s second tier.

With 11 goals and seven assists in 36 Championship appearances, the 21-year-old’s productivity has been really impressive and he has often acted as a catalyst for the rest of the side. His performances have also attracted interest from a number of clubs, with Les Ferdinand claiming he could fit in at any of the Premier League’s top six last month.

Providing 1.8 key passes per match and completing 86.4% of his passes, the England youth international is one of the most accurate and progressive passers in the team, while also being the most accurate passer from an advanced midfield position in the entire division. When coupled with his 2.9 completed dribbles and 2.4 shots per 90, Eze’s statistics paint the picture of a highly-productive, multi-functional player that is at the heart of his side’s attack.

However, as with many young players, consistency has proved an issue for Eze this season and he went seven matches in all competitions between January and mid-February without a goal or assist. While this is to be expected from a 21-year-old in his third full season as a professional, his dip in form appeared to have a profound effect on QPR’s form, with Warburton’s side picking up just four league points and being knocked out of the FA Cup during the same period.

In recent weeks though, Eze has found some of his best form again and with one goal and an assist in his last four appearances, QPR have managed to pick up eight points. It was the 21-year-old who scored the equaliser in the R’s dramatic comeback win at home to Stoke City in February, while he also provided the assist for Ilias Chair’s winner against Derby County last Tuesday.

The extent of Eze’s contribution is not simply limited to goal involvements either, with the Greenwich-born midfielder registering three key passes and four shots in the draw with Birmingham City over the weekend. Such a level of reliance does not bode well for the Hoops in the long term, especially given the departure of top goalscorer Nahki Wells during the January transfer window. However, with Chair and Jordan Hugill beginning to show improved form in recent weeks having both scored twice in their last four appearances, there is hope that the attacking burden can gradually be lifted from Eze’s shoulders.