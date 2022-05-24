How Sheffield Wednesday can have the perfect summer transfer window in 7 steps

It would be fair to say that Sheffield Wednesday did not achieve what they set out to in the 2021/22 campaign.

Having been relegated from the Championship, the Owls were aiming for an immediate return to the second-tier, but fell agonisingly short in the League One play-offs.

Having achieved a fourth-place finish in the third-tier, the Owls met Sunderland in the semi-finals of the end-of-season tournament, being beaten 2-1 on aggregate across two legs – Patrick Roberts’ 93rd minute goal late in the second leg proving the difference.

Sunderland would go on to win the League One play-off final at Wembley, meanwhile, Darren Moore and Sheffield Wednesday are left to plan for life in League One next season.

With that being said, the Owls’ recruitment and summer business could be make or break in determining their success on the pitch in 2022/23.

Here, we’ve attempted to pick out seven steps the club can take this summer to ensure they have the perfect transfer window.