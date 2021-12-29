How Sheffield United’s XI could look on February 1st after the January transfer window

Sheffield United will be hoping to mount a challenge for the promotion places during the second half of the season, with the Blades ending 2021 on a positive note.

In what has been a difficult calendar year, for the most part, it appears that the Yorkshire club are on a high and will be looking to trouble the division’s top-six.

Paul Heckingbottom has seen immediate success since taking charge at Bramall Lane, with the Blades now four points from the play-off positions.

Sheffield United have quality in abundance within their squad, with January an opportunity to add a little more depth.

The big Sheffield United Xmas Day quiz – Can you score 25/25?

1 of 25 What year were the club founded? 1872 1879 1882 1889

It remains to be seen how big of a window January will be for the club, but with the lack of transfer rumours, and the quality that they already possess, it is likely to be a relatively quiet one at Bramall Lane.

Wes Foderingham has seemingly won his place back in the starting XI at Bramall Lane, although, Robin Olsen could cement himself as a regular once again as the season progresses.

The Blades could perhaps bolster their defensive options in January, but they still possess strong options in comparison to the rest of the division.

Chris Basham, Ben Davies and John Egan are the likely candidates to start in a back three for the Blades past February 1.

Jayden Bogle has impressed at right wing-back under Heckingbottom and could continue to keep George Baldock out of the side past the closing of the transfer window.

Enda Stevens has once again established himself as a regular starter with the Blades, and that is likely to continue into the new year and beyond.

Similarly, Oil Norwood and John Fleck have accumulated lots of minutes for the Blades yet again this season, with this potentially continuing into February.

Morgan Gibbs-White has been an excellent addition and is perhaps best just behind the two strikers.

Sheffield United have a plethora of attacking options, but it will be no surprise to see Heckingbottom opting for experience as they try to compete with the play-off chasing clubs.

The Blades have been linked with a move for Brentford striker Marcus Forss, as per a FLW exclusive, but it would be no shock to see him have to earn his way into the side, should a move be made.