How Sheffield United’s average attendance this season compares to recent seasons

Sheffield United fans have been rewarded for their loyalty this season with Paul Heckingbottom overseeing an eventual push for promotion, albeit through the play-offs.

As per Football Web Pages, Sheffield United have the highest average attendance in the Championship this season at 27,465, with only Nottingham Forest coming close (27,068) following their own late surge for promotion.

In terms of the EFL as a whole, only Sunderland fans out support the Blades this season with an average of 30,847.

That’s this season, then, but how does Sheffield United’s average match up to previous campaigns?

The place to start is with the past two seasons, where Sheffield United were plying their trade as a Premier League club. And, the first thing to do is chalk off the behind closed doors term of 2020/21.

Looking at 2019/20, when Chris Wilder led Sheffield United to ninth in the Premier League, average attendances were well over 30,000, peaking at 32,024 when Manchester United visited in November 2019 and averaging out at 30,869.

That season was, of course, eventually put behind closed doors owing to the global pandemic.

Perhaps the best comparison is to the 2018/19 Championship season, which was Sheffield United’s promotion-winning campaign under Wilder.

The average attendance at Bramall Lane that season was 26,177, the Championship’s fifth best behind Aston Villa, Leeds United, Nottingham Forest and Derby County – three of those clubs were involved in the promotion race with Sheffield United.

The current campaign has been enjoyable in its own way, but it doesn’t match up to 2018/19 when Sheffield United edged Leeds to second and the Bramall Lane atmosphere was bouncing.

Interestingly, the average home attendance is slightly higher this season.

That’s maybe owing to the fact that football was behind closed doors for so long and there’s a thirst amongst fans to soak in that live football environment once more.

Maybe, though, it’s a sign that there’s still a growing belief that Sheffield United will soon be toasting the Premier League again and, as a result, average attendances peaking back above 30,000.

