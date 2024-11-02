Sheffield United have had mixed fortunes at Bramall Lane in recent seasons.

Some key wins at home during the 2022/23 campaign allowed the Blades to secure a return to the Premier League, which was a fairly decent achievement for Paul Heckingbottom and his team.

Heckingbottom didn't have a huge amount of money to spend and it seemed as though United were in a delicate financial situation during that season.

This could have derailed a promotion push, but the Blades held their nerve in the end to secure second place and avoid the lottery of the play-offs, having experienced play-off heartbreak during the previous season.

Unfortunately, their 2023/24 campaign couldn't have been any different from their promotion-winning season, with the South Yorkshire side suffering some heavy home losses.

Suffering an 8-0 defeat in Yorkshire against Newcastle United last September, they also conceded six at home against Arsenal and five against Aston Villa and Brighton and Hove Albion.

This season, they will be hoping to be more successful under Chris Wilder and they have made a fairly decent start, all things considered, with their two-point deduction not proving to be a psychological barrier for them.

We're focusing on fans' off-field view of Bramall Lane in this piece though, using reviews from Tripadvisor.

How Bramall Lane is rated on Tripadvisor

At the time of writing, 198 people in total have rated Bramall Lane and the majority have given the stadium an 'excellent' review.

125 of the 198 rated the stadium as 'excellent', with only 15 people giving the 32,000-seater a poor review.

That is an impressive score and it shows how both home and away fans have enjoyed coming to the ground in recent years.

How people have rated Bramall Lane on Tripadvisor Excellent 125 Very good 41 Average 17 Poor 3 Terrible 12 (Figures correct as of October 31st, 2024)

Sheffield United's home ground receives positive reviews

A review written in September this year will please United fans, with one Derby County fan comparing the Blades' stadium to Sheffield Wednesday's home patch.

They wrote: "Visited as a Derby fan. Good ground, easy walking distance of station. Plenty of good pubs nearby. So much better than Hillsb[o]rough for away fans."

A lot of people have also expressed their admiration for Bramall Lane's old school style - and the atmosphere has been hailed by many.

"A beautiful ground in the middle of the city. Fans are close to the pitch (which is immaculate) and the atmosphere was terrific. Proper football ground and so much better than these new concrete bowls," another person posted back in January.

This stadium was used for the Women's Euro 2022 competition, with England securing a 4-0 win against Sweden in the last four in South Yorkshire to book their place in the final at Wembley.

It was a very memorable night, with Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby all getting themselves on the scoresheet for Sarina Wiegman's side.

Again, the atmosphere was a key factor for one person who went to that match, who wrote: "I came here with my father and sister to watch England v Sweden Euros Semi Final and what a game it was!

"The stadium was very easy to find and it was all really well organised. We got inside very quickly and there were many 'here to help' volunteers.

"We were sat four rows from the front so the view was excellent. The atmosphere was the best I've ever experienced at a women's game.

"We even got to watch Ian Wright and Alex Scott from their box. Very cool stuff."

One other key theme that cropped up with the ideal location of the arena, which is often a key factor in whether an away fan enjoys their experience.

An away fan back in February 2020 said: "Enjoyable away trip supporting my team. Within easy reach of the train station as ground fairly central. Good atmosphere and friendly supporters."