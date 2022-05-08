How Scott Parker can keep AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League in just 3 steps

After last season’s disappointment in the Championship play-offs, Bournemouth have enjoyed an excellent campaign this time around to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The south coast club have finished this Championship season in second place and with 88 points, eventually bridging a six-point gap from Huddersfield Town who finished third.

Under Scott Parker’s stewardship, the Cherries will be looking to establish themselves back in the top-flight.

Looking to avoid what has happened to last season’s automatically promoted clubs, here, we take a look at how Parker can keep Bournemouth in the Premier League in three steps…

Keep hold of talent

The likes of Lloyd Kelly, Dominic Solanke, Jefferson Lerma and Philip Billing had emerged on the radars of Premier League clubs throughout the campaign.

However, with promotion secured, they will be eager to keep hold of the aforementioned quartet, with all four playing big roles in their promotion.

Ensuring that these players remain at The Vitality Stadium could be vital in what will be a season where the full focus will be on surviving the drop.

Home form

Averaging 2PPG at home during this season, their form at The Vitality Stadium during the 2022/23 campaign could be pivotal.

Bournemouth’s south coast home is a tight and compact stadium where fans are very close to the action, something that could be of the Cherries’ benefit.

The atmosphere when the Cherries hosted Nottingham Forest during the week displayed how the fans can play a big part in making things difficult for opposing teams.

Defensive recruitment

With Ethan Laird and Nat Phillips only on loan, defensive recruitment may be needed to ensure they avoid the Premier League drop.

Gary Cahill also comes to the end of his contract next month, whilst Scott Parker suggested that a decision will be made regarding Chris Mepham’s future.

Bringing in Premier League experience could be deemed necessary by Parker, with the rest of the squad looking ready for the rigours of top-tier football.