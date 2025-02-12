Ryan Hardie was the star of the show earlier this month, as his penalty was enough to secure an historic 1-0 victory for Plymouth Argyle over Liverpool in the FA Cup Fourth Round.

The Home Park hero marked a return to form in the best possible way against the Reds, as he set up a trip to Manchester City in the Fifth Round, with the Greens set to travel to the Etihad Stadium in the last weekend of the month.

Having gone close to 12 months without scoring a Championship goal from open play, the former Blackpool man has been back among the goals of late, with that spot-kick against Arne Slot’s side seeing him add to a brace against West Bromwich Albion the weekend before.

His exploits between now and the end of the season could play a huge part in the Pilgrims staying in the second tier when all is said and done in May, and here we take a look at just how much the 27-year-old earns at Home Park, compared to some of the top strikers in the second tier.

Ryan Hardie’s Plymouth Argyle weekly wage

Having enjoyed two successful loan spells in Devon, Hardie made the move to Home Park permanent in the winter of 2021, and has since played his part in earning the Greens a place in the second tier with his pace and trickery up front.

After netting 17 goals in the 22/23 League One promotion campaign, Argyle were only too keen to sign their striker down to a longer-term contract in Devon, with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2026.

Related Plymouth Argyle would love Blackburn Rovers repeat with record-breaker Alan Judge helped keep the Greens in the division after joining on loan back in the 08/09 season

Using Capology’s estimates, the Scot now earns £5,000 a week with the Pilgrims, although he is likely to have earned himself some hefty bonuses after some match-defining performances in recent weeks.

In terms of the dressing room down in Devon, Hardie just about scrapes into the top ten earners with his seven-day income, with January loan signing Tymoteusz Puchacz said to top the list with £18,000 earned between Monday and Sunday, although it is unclear how much of that Argyle are paying.

Plymouth Argyle top earner estimates (Capology) Player Weekly wage Tymoteusz Puchacz £18,000 Michael Obafemi £15,000 Bali Mumba £15,000 Mustapha Bundu £10,000 Joe Edwards £10,000 Victor Pálsson £10,000 Conor Hazard £7,500 Nikola Katic £6,500 Daniel Grimshaw £ 6,000 Ryan Hardie £5,000

The same goes for Burnley loanee Michael Obafemi, who gets £15,000 a week alongside Bali Mumba, while Mustapha Bundu, Joe Edwards and Victor Palsson are all given £10,000 for their efforts in green when pay day comes.

The goalkeeping pair of Conor Hazard (7,500) and Daniel Grimshaw (£6,000) also rank above Hardie, who sits next to Julio Pleguezuelo, Saxon Earley, Matty Sorinola and Nathanael Ogbeta in terms of salary.

How Ryan Hardie compares to top Championship strikers

While even Hardie’s wage is eye-watering for your everyday folk, it is a drop in the ocean compared to the sharpshooters at the top end of the division, with Middlesbrough loanee Kelechi Iheanacho said to be on £75,000 after moving to The Riverside in the winter transfer window.

Leeds United’s Patrick Bamford is also near the top of the list with a £70,000 pay check landing in his bank account each week, while fellow forward Manor Solomon [pictured] also collects £60,000 while on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

Blackburn Rovers’ new arrival Emmanuel Dennis is said to be on £20,000 while being borrowed from Nottingham Forest, while Sheffield United star Rhian Brewster picks up £35,000, although he is said to be in talks about a new deal at Bramall Lane.

In terms of comparable players in the second tier, Hardie is estimated to earn the same amount as Hull City’s Abu Kamara, as well as Portsmouth’s Callum Lang, as well as Preston North End frontman Milutin Osmajic.

With less than 18 months on his current deal, the Argyle hierarchy will have a decision to make regrind their frontman this summer, with his return to form likely to have a big impact on what division they find themselves in when the off-season begins.