Highlights Sunderland is aiming for promotion to the Premier League this season after reaching the play-off semi-final last year.

The club made 11 new signings in the summer transfer window.

Sunderland's owners, Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Juan Sartori, are among the richest in the Championship, with Louis-Dreyfus worth £2 billion.

Sunderland will look to go one step further and achieve promotion back to the Premier League this season.

The Black Cats reached the play-off semi-final last term but were defeated over two legs by the eventual winners, Luton Town.

The Wearside outfit continue to push towards the top end of the division this campaign, with the club delivering success in the second tier with a fearless and young squad.

During the summer transfer window, 11 new faces were brought to the Stadium of Light to continue the expansion of the squad, with investment provided by the Black Cats’ owners in a bid to take the club to the next level.

Below, we look at the summer's investment in isolation.

Sunderland - 2023/24 (Summer) Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Burstow Chelsea Loan

Here at Football League World, we detail the Sunderland owner’s wealth and how it compares to some of the richest Championship clubs.

Sunderland’s owners

Sunderland is owned by Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Juan Sartori. The duo bought the majority of the club’s shares from former owner Stewart Donald.

At just 25, Louis-Dreyfus is the youngest owner in the Football League and pursued a career in ownership after studying Sports and Business Management at Leeds Beckett University.

Louis-Dreyfus acquired a ‘controlling stake’ in Sunderland back in 2021, which was 41 percent of the club, with the other 59 percent made up of Donald, Charlie Methven and Sartori. However, in June 2022, he increased his shares to 51 percent, which made him the majority shareholder of the club - with Sartori taking 30 percent and Donald 19 percent.

In May 2023, Louis-Dreyfus and Sartori bought out the remaining of Donald’s shares, which means Louis-Dreyfus has a 64 percent stake in the club, while Juan Sartori increased his stake to 36 percent.

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus & Juan Sartori worth

According to the Sunderland Echo, Louis-Dreyfus is worth £2 billion, which puts Sunderland inside the top 10 for richest owners in the second tier.

The Zurich-born man already has ties in his family history of owning football clubs, with his father taking control of French outfit Marseille before it was sold in 2016.

The Louis-Dreyfus group, which stretches back to 1851, is a merchant firm involved in agriculture, food processing, international shipping and finances - with over £800million made in profit in the last financial year, according to Fortune.

Related Sunderland supporters should enjoy Dan Ballard whilst they still can: View Sunderland fans should enjoy defender Dan Ballard while they can, as he seems likely to leave the club before too long.

Louis-Dreyfus’ father was also CEO of Adidas before passing away in 2009 - with his mother boasting a £2.95 billion net worth, according to Forbes.

As for Sartori, the Uruguayan is the founder of the Union Group - an investment firm which “holds interests in agriculture, technology, energy and real estate.”

The 42-year-old’s wealth stands close to £80 million - according to a report from the Sunderland Echo.

Comparing to some of the wealthiest Championship clubs

In comparison to their Championship competitors, Sunderland are the seventh-richest club in the division and, unsurprisingly, seem to fall behind some recent Premier League heavyweights.

After relegation from the top flight last term, Leicester City and Leeds United position themselves high.

Foxes owner Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha is worth an estimated £3 billion, with Forbes reporting his net worth increased by a staggering 59%.

The newest owners of the Whites are the 49ers Enterprises, who bought former chairman Andrea Radrizzani’s controlling stake of the Yorkshire outfit for around £170 million. 49ers Enterprises have held minority stakes in Leeds since 2019, which is made up of some star-studded athletes, and The Sun reports the combined wealth gives the club a net worth of £4.8 billion.

Meanwhile, the Coates Family, who have been involved with Stoke City on two separate occasions, are among the richest owners in the Championship. John Coates, along with his wife Denise, are the current co-CEOs of the betting firm Bet365, and have a combined net worth of £7.98 billion, according to Forbes.

Ipswich Town, who are owned by Gamechanger 20 Ltd, also feature quite high. In a report by the East Anglian times in April 2021, Mark Steed, who is one of the owners at Portman Road, claimed they had a $13 billion fund to invest in the Tractor Boys.

QPR, rather surprisingly, are also thought to have one of the richest owners in the Championship. Despite co-owner Tony Fernandes leaving the R’s after 12 years' involvement last summer, majority shareholder Ruben Gnanalingam and Lakshmi Mittal hold significant funds to put into the club, but QPR have not seen the cash splashed after various issues with Financial Fair Play regulations. According to Forbes, Gnanalingam is worth $1.45 billion while Mittal is estimated to be worth a hefty $17 billion.