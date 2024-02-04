For nine years now, Sheffield Wednesday have been under the ownership of Dejphon Chansiri, and it has certainly been a rollercoaster ride.

The Thai businessman, whose family own and control the Thai Union Group - the largest world producer of canned tuna - made the decision to purchase 100 per cent of the Owls in January 2015, paying £37.5 million to Milan Mandaric to wrestle control of the South Yorkshire outfit away from the Serb.

There was a run to the Championship play-off final within Chansiri's first 18 months at Hillsborough, but amid some of the early positives, there has been a string of negatives too, with threats of unpaid wages, taxes, public fallouts with managers and also relegation to League One under his ownership.

You can't question Chansiri's early ambitions and spending money, of which £8 million went on Jordan Rhodes in 2017, but many Wednesday fans would like a change in the boardroom at some point in the near future thanks to the 55-year-old's actions in recent times.

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri's net worth

For all the negativity surrounding Chansiri in the last few months and years though from Sheffield Wednesday supporters, he and his family do have some finances behind them.

In 2020, it was reported by Forbes that the Chansiri family - led by Kraisorn, the father of Dejphon - was worth $575 million at the time, although in the previous year they were valued at $720 million, which represents a significant drop-off from year-to-year.

That is the latest updated figures when it comes to Chansiri's worth however, and just because the family is worth that much, it does not mean that the Wednesday owner himself has that kind of money.

And perhaps that is why Chansiri called upon the Wednesday fanbase to start chipping in earlier on in the 2023-24 when it came to an unpaid tax bill and wages worth £2 million amid criticism from the terraces - something he ended up backing down from and paying what he needed to himself but it showed that there was an increasingly strained relationship between all parties.

Dejphon Chansiri's net worth compared to other Championship owners

There are plenty of other Championship custodians and owners however that are more wealthy than Chansiri, and some put his value to shame.

The Venky's - Blackburn Rovers' owners - for example are worth around £1.56 billion having made their fortune in the poultry industry, although that is not much use when they are struggling to get money out of their native India to fund the running costs of the Lancashire outfit.

Leicester City's owner Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha meanwhile is worth a stunning $3.5 billion (£2.7 billion), per Forbes, and he is the CEO and chairman of Thai travel retail group King Power, which was founded and ran by his late father Vichai until his tragic death in 2018.

The York Family, who own the 49ers Enterprises group that runs NFL franchise San Francisco 49ers and also Leeds United, are said to be worth $5.8 billion (£4.55 billion), which is a whopping amount - although there are several other minority investors that are involved with the group.

Owners who are either less wealthy than Chansiri at last check or on his level include Middlesbrough's long-serving custodian Steve Gibson, whose last net worth check was in the region of £270 million in 2020.

The Mirror reported in 2018 that Rotherham United's majority shareholder - Tony Stewart - was worth £180 million, whilst Cardiff City's controversial Malaysian owner Vincent Tan is said to be valued at $695 million (£545 million).