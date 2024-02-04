Norwich City will hope by the end of this season they are once again a Premier League team.

The Canaries are in the midst of their second season in the Championship after suffering relegation in a disastrous 2021/22 campaign.

Last season, there was high expectation on the club, as whenever Norwich are in the Championship, they are expected to compete at the top end.

However, that wasn’t the case, and Norwich disappointed many by finishing in 13th place. So, during the summer, it was considered a fresh start for the club, and that was the case as they made 10 new additions, as David Wagner was tasked with getting the club back into the play-offs.

Norwich City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Christian Fassnacht BSC Young Boys Permanent Kellen Fisher Bromley Permanent Borja Sainz Giresunspor Permanent Shane Duffy Fulham Permanent Jack Stacey AFC Bournemouth Permanent Adam Forshaw Leeds United Permanent Ashley Barnes Burnley Permanent George Long Millwall Permanent Danny Batth Sunderland Permanent Ui-jo Hwang Nottingham Forest Loan

It has so far been an up-and-down campaign, but there is still plenty of time for Norwich to be successful and reach the top flight.

While we wait to see how that goes, here at Football League World, we have decided to look at the wealth of the Norwich owners and compare them to the Championship’s wealthiest clubs…

The wealth of the Norwich City owners

Everyone knows that Norwich City owners have involved famous cook and broadcaster Delia Smith alongside her husband, Michael Wynn Jones.

The pair had been majority shareholders of the club for 26 years, but that changed last season as the club became minority owned by two parties.

The duo have been joined by Mark Attanasio, who is an American businessman, who increased his share in the club to 40% last September.

That means Attanasio as well as Smith and Wynn Jones have 40% shares in the football club.

When Smith and Wynn Jones took over the club, they were thanked for saving Norwich from bankruptcy, and since then, they have overseen several promotions and relegations from the Championship and Premier League.

The net worth of Smith and Wynn Jones is £28.4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. As mentioned, Smith achieved her wealth through television and her fame through cooking, which led to her writing several books.

While Attanasio co-founded the Los Angeles investment firm Crescent Capital Group in 1991, and he remains a senior executive of the company to this day. He also owns American baseball team, Milwaukee Brewers and, according to Celebrity Net Worth, has a net worth of £559 million.

Norwich's owners compared to the richest Championship clubs

Many may expect Norwich to be one of the wealthiest sides in the Championship, but the Canaries do have decent backing, but compared to some of the other sides, they do fall short.

Norwich having Attanasio as a shareholder now increases their net worth, but it still sees them fall short when looking at some of the other sides.

The newly promoted sides, including Southampton, Leicester City, and Leeds United, are considered wealthier than Norwich. The Saints’ owner is said to have a net worth of £1.67 billion and that is Dragan Solak, while Leicester’s Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha is said to be worth £3 billion.

While Leeds have just been taken over by 49ers Enterprises, as they increased their stake in the summer, and they are said to be worth £4.8 billion.

Other clubs that could be considered to be richer than Norwich’s owners are The Venky’s, who own Blackburn Rovers and have been since 2010.

It has been a very turmoil time under their ownership, but in recent years it seems to have settled down and the club look to be in a better place, with their owners stated to have a net worth of £1.56 billion.

Disappointingly for Norwich, it will be hard to read that they find themselves behind local rivals Ipswich Town when it comes to net worth.

The Tractor Boys were taken over by Gamechanger at the end of the 2020/21 season, and they have since seen a turn in results and performances that has seen them climb back into the Championship. The Ipswich owners are said to have a net worth of £10.8 billion and that seems to be working for them on and off the pitch.

Related Norwich City: Comparing van Hooijdonk's stats to Sargent, Idah and Barnes The Dutch forward has reportedly agreed a deal with the Canaries until the end of the season

Norwich can still seal promotion to the Premier League

As mentioned, it has been a long, hard season for Norwich so far, but despite the season looking like it was going to fizzle out at one point, Norwich have put together a decent run in recent weeks that has them back in play-off contention.

It is now about the club being consistent enough in these remaining months of the campaign, looking to close the gap on the top six, and then trying to remain there.

Wagner will hope the club’s business in the January transfer window will be good enough to see that happen, and if it does, the Norwich owners may be highly appreciated come the end of the season.