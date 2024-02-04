Leeds United are under new ownership following the full takeover of 49ers Enterprises over the summer, who are aiming for promotion from the Championship at the first time of asking.

Marie Denise DeBartolo York is an American billionaire businesswoman, who is the owner and co-chair of the San Francisco 49ers American football team as well as Leeds through 49ers Enterprises. She is the daughter of the late construction magnate Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. and the late Marie Patricia Montani DeBartolo.

The task of her company, 49ers Enterprises, and the new-look Leeds hierarchy has been to give Daniel Farke and his coaching team the foundation and squad for a promotion push, which they have done so far, with Leeds currently in the race for automatic promotion alongside Leicester City, Southampton, and Ipswich Town.

Andrea Radrizzani was Leeds' chairman and the club's majority owner prior to the summer takeover. In January 2017, he purchased 50 percent of the share capital of Leeds United, making him co-owner of the club with Massimo Cellino. On 23 May 2017, Radrizzani took full ownership of the club, when he announced the 100% buyout of Leeds from Cellino.

Leeds United's league positions under Andrea Radrizzani League Season Manager Finishing position Championship 2016/17 Garry Monk 7th Championship 2017/18 Thomas Christiansen/ Paul Heckingbottom 13th Championship 2018/19 Marcelo Bielsa 3rd Championship 2019/20 Marcelo Bielsa 1st Premier League 2020/21 Marcelo Bielsa 9th Premier League 2021/22 Marcelo Bielsa/ Jesse Marsch 17th Premier League 2022/23 Jesse Marsch/ Javi Gracia/ Sam Allardyce 19th

49ers Enterprises Leeds United investment

49ers Enterprises previously owned a 44% stake in the club and were keen to become the majority shareholders by buying the club from Radrizzani. Eventually they gained EFL ratification, meaning Paraag Marathe, previously vice chairman and board member of the club, was able to take over as Leeds chairman from the Italian.

However, Angus Kinnear has remained in his role as CEO, with Rudy Cline-Thomas named as new vice chairman of the club. They also added the likes of Gretar Steinsson and Nick Hammond to their recruitment team as well.

Leeds' investors have also been joined by other famous faces, with the likes of Jordan Spieth also taking particular interest in the club following the takeover of 49ers Enterprises, alongside huge names in American sports, such as Michael Phelps and Larry Nance.

The Net Worth of the York Family (49ers Enterprises)

According to Forbes, the investment arm are worth a staggering $5.97B (£4.79B) and are the 11th richest sports entity on the globe at the time that figure was estimated.

According to Deloitte, Leeds pulled in €223.4m of revenue in 2021/22, with only 17 clubs across the world earning more that year. Around 61 percent of that came from broadcast, but 27 percent was via commercial deals, and the other 12 percent earned on matchday.

That will, of course, have taken a hit following relegation since then, but puts Leeds in a decent financial position when also factoring in parachute payments, and explains the big-money investments in bringing in the likes of Ethan Ampadu, Joel Piroe, Ilia Gruev, and Glen Kamara to the club over the summer - all of whom cost at least £5 million.

Leeds' financial position compared to Championship rivals

The figures may be somewhat outdated, as two clubs have owners with a Net Worth of over Leeds' estimate: QPR and Stoke City.

QPR's Lakshmi Mittal has a Net Worth of a staggering $17.7B according to Forbes' 2023 estimate, whereas Stoke's John Coates and Denise Coates and their family are estimated to be around $9.4B combined.

Leeds' promotion rivals Leicester are owned by the the Srivaddhanaprabha Family, who are worth an estimated $3.5B. Meanwhile, the other recently relegated top-flight side, Southampton, stand at around $1.3B.

Other notable sides include Championship giants Sunderland, who are owned by Louis-Dreyfus Group, which includes Kyril Louis-Dreyfus (51%), Juan Sartori (30%), and Stewart Donald (19%) - combined they are worth around $2.1B.

Some of the lower-end teams include the likes of Millwall and Rotherham United, who were estimated to be valued at between £175-180 million back in 2021.

However, with Profit and Sustainability and Financial Fair Play rules, many sides are struggling. Leeds should, in theory, be in a better position than most, in part due to parachute payments, as well as the commercial revenue that a club of their size can bring in.

Leeds have valuable player assets, too, with many of their playing squad out on loan currently, meaning they should be able to go again from a financial point of view, should they not gain promotion to the top-flight this season at the first time of asking.