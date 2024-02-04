Control of Huddersfield Town recently changed hands with the Terriers becoming the latest English club to welcome an American owner on board.

The Yorkshire club were bought by businessman Kevin Nagle in the summer of 2023 following the team’s 18th place finish in the Championship.

Nagle has plenty of experience in sports ownership, but this is his first foray into taking control of a European football team.

His portfolio of sports teams includes previously running the NBA franchise Sacramento Kings from 2011 to 2013.

Championship Owners valuation Name Club Net worth (£) Kevin Nagle Huddersfield Town +6.7 billion Tom Wagner Birmingham City 1.26 billion Doug King Coventry City 400 million York Family Leeds United 4.6 billion Simon Hallett Plymouth Argyle 66 million

The 69-year-old still owns an MLS side, having played a major role in helping Sacramento Republic FC earn a place in the US league.

Nagle has also moved into the world of esports, investing in the successful organisation NRG Esports.

Here we look at how wealthy Nagle is, and how he compares to some of the other owners in the Championship…

Kevin Nagle net worth

Nagle made his first move into the world of finance in 1980, starting work with an LA-based investment firm EF Hutton.

The Minnesota-born businessman eventually moved into the world of healthcare, co-founding a pharmaceutical company.

He sold the company for an astronomical £1.8 billion, which set him up to move into the world of sports investment.

Nagle also owns a real estate business, which involves working with companies based in retail, entertainment, offices and residential developments.

It is believed that the Huddersfield owner sold his shares in the Sacramento Kings for as much as £6.7 billion.

There is no firm figure on his total net worth, but these valuations put him well into the billions, making him an incredibly wealthy owner by Championship side standards.

Wealthy Championship rivals

The second division has seen an influx of new American owners in the last few years, with Coventry City and Birmingham City joining the ranks.

Tom Wagner purchased the Blues last year as well, even convincing former NFL star Tom Brady to join as part of the investment.

It is estimated that he is worth $1.6 billion (£1.26 billion), although his company Knighthead Capital Management has been valued at $9 billion (£7.1 billion), indicating that he also has plenty of money to potentially invest in the Midlands outfit.

Doug King purchased the Sky Blues around 12 months ago, taking charge of the club as they look to battle for promotion to the Premier League.

It has been claimed that he is worth $400 million (£315 million), which pales in comparison to his US counterparts.

However, it is Coventry that looks most likely to immediately jump into the Premier League, which would drive up the value of the club immensely.

Elsewhere, Leeds United were also purchased by 49ers Enterprises, who took full control of the Whites after previously owning a minority stake.

The York family, the people behind 49ers Enterprises, are reportedly worth $5.8 billion (£4.6 billion), and will also have their sights set on gaining promotion to the top flight this year.

Plymouth Argyle are also owned by Americans, with the Pilgrims’ Simon Hallett worth an estimated £66 million.