Coventry City are once again looking in a strong position as they try to secure a top six finish in the Championship.

Coventry City are a club on the rise

Things haven’t always been positive for the Sky Blues, as financial issues saw them drop down the leagues in the past decade, but Mark Robins has done a superb job taking them back to the second tier.

As well as their struggles on the pitch, the stadium issues were well-documented, with Coventry incredibly spending recent seasons not playing in their own city.

Thankfully, that’s no longer the case, and there was good news for all connected to the Sky Blues when businessman Doug King completed his takeover of the Championship side in January 2023.

Doug King profile

King is a very successful businessman, and he is the CEO of Stratford-upon-Avon based company Yelo Enterprises, as well as holding a similar position with RCMA Capital LLP.

He went to Loughborough University, where he graduated with a degree in mathematical engineering, and he started out with Cargill, who are a food company, and he had various roles with them.

After that, King had a senior position with Crown Resources, whilst he also co-founded Aisling Analytics in 2004. So, it’s fair to say he is someone that has many interests, but the decision to buy Coventry City was his first involvement in sport.

Doug King’s net worth

Obviously, it’s hard to get specific figures on the net worth of King, but there have been estimates that suggest he is worth around $400m.

He continues to be involved with various businesses, so that can fluctuate, and he has many assets and investments that continue to grow as his wealth increases.

When King bought Coventry, he made them debt free, which eased any concerns about the future of the club, something that fans were worried about given their history.

Doug King’s net worth compared to Championship rivals

Despite his ridiculous net worth of around $400m, that doesn’t actually make King one of the richest owners in the Championship.

We know how football has changed in recent years, and there may be some who think it’s all about the Premier League. However, that’s not necessarily the case, as 11 of the owners in the Championship are billionaires.

But, we know that the wealth of an owner doesn’t equate to success, especially with the FFP rules that are in place. That’s evident by the fact QPR and Stoke are two of the top three for richest owners, yet they’re struggling near the bottom of the table.

Championship 23/24 richest owners Club Owner Net worth 1 QPR Gnanalingam, Reilly & Mittal £14.5 billion 2 Ipswich Gamechanger 20 Ltd. £13 billion 3 Stoke The Coates family £8.637 billion (as of 2022) 4 Leeds 49ers Enterprises £4.8 billion 5 Leicester Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha £2.8 billion (as of 2017)

Coventry are also an example of how you don’t need a significant net spend to do well in the second tier.

King has backed Robins in terms of bringing in new signings, but the business has been funded by the sales of Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer in the summer, which highlights the excellent work that the recruitment team have done over the years.

Nevertheless, Coventry fans will be delighted at the position they’re in, and with King and Robins in place, it could be a bright future for the Sky Blues.