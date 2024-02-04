Bristol City have had a fairly stable few years off the field and there is optimism that under Liam Manning promotion to the Premier League can become more than just a dream.

City are one of the longest-serving teams in the Championship, having been in the division since 2015, after they won League One.

Now in their ninth straight second-tier season, City are looking to the future to build a promotion bid for the Premier League in the next few years.

To sign these players, you need an owner who has the money and is willing to spend.

Football League World takes a look at the net worth of Bristol City’s owner, and how that compares to the Championship’s richest.

Steve Lansdown profile

Bristol City’s owner is Steve Lansdown.

He has been the majority shareholder of the club since 1996, having been involved with the club for nearly 30 years.

He installed himself as chairman in 2002, before stepping down from the role nine years later in 2011.

Lansdown is also the owner of Bristol Bears, the local rugby union side.

He made his money through a financial services company, a company he co-founded with Peter Hargreaves called Hargreaves Lansdown.

Steve Lansdown worth

According to Forbes, as of January 2nd 2024, Lansdown is worth £1.893 billion ($2.4 billion), making the 1305th richest person in the world.

Lansdown’s net worth was said to have increased during the Covid-19 pandemic, from £1.72 billion to £1.82 billion.

However, City have recorded financial losses over the last few years, on average losing £460,000 a week for the last decade.

How rich is Stephen Lansdown compared to the Championship’s richest owners?

Despite being worth nearly £2 billion, Lansdown is only the seventh-richest owner in the Championship.

11 of the 24 Championship clubs have owners who are billionaires.

The club with the richest owners are Queens Park Rangers, with Ruben Gnanalingam the majority shareholder, along with Richard Reilly and Lakshmi Mittal as minority shareholders.

Combined the three of them are worth over £14 billion.

Second is Ipswich Town’s owners, Gamechanger 20 Ltd., who are worth over £13 billion (according to their Chief Investment Officer, as of 2021). Third is Stoke City’s owners, the Coates family, who are worth over £8 billion (as of 2022).

Leeds United and Leicester City’s owners are fourth and fifth respectively, whilst West Bromwich Albion’s are sixth.

Championship 23/24 richest owners Club Owner Net worth 1 QPR Gnanalingam, Reilly & Mittal £14.5 billion 2 Ipswich Gamechanger 20 Ltd. £13 billion 3 Stoke The Coates family £8.637 billion (as of 2022) 4 Leeds 49ers Enterprises £4.8 billion 5 Leicester Guochuan Lai £2.8 billion (as of 2017) 6 West Brom Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha £2.76 billion 7 Bristol City Stephen Lansdown £1.893 billion

Whilst Bristol City do have a very rich owner, Lansdown is open to stepping down.

In 2021, it was revealed that City were looking for external investment in order to raise funds.

Lansdown then came out personally saying he is looking for the ‘right offer’ to sell the club, in an interview with the BBC.

The 71-year-old has invested over £240 million into the club but has so far failed to guide them to the top flight.

Whilst they may not have reached the promised land as of yet, City could do a lot worse than having Lansdown as owner.