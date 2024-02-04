Birmingham City shareholders Tom Wagner and Tom Brady have endured a mixed start to life at St Andrew's.
Following the BSHL era, fans were always going to give them a warm welcome and they made an excellent early impact, with John Eustace making an excellent start to the season.
They also invested in the squad with plenty of promising additions coming in, including Jay Stansfield who has proved to be a wonderful acquisition.
|
Birmingham City - 2023/24 Signings
|
Player Name
|
Signed From
|
Loan/Permanent
|
Dion Sanderson
|
Wolves
|
Permanent
|
Lee Buchanan
|
Werder Bremen
|
Permanent
|
Ethan Laird
|
Man United
|
Permanent
|
Krystian Bielik
|
Derby County
|
Permanent
|
Tyler Roberts
|
Leeds United
|
Permanent
|
Koji Miyoshi
|
Royal Antwerp
|
Permanent
|
Keshi Anderson
|
Blackpool
|
Permanent
|
Cody Drameh
|
Leeds United
|
Loan
|
Emanuel Aiwu
|
Cremonese
|
Loan
|
Oli Burke
|
Werder Bremen
|
Loan
|
Jay Stansfield
|
Fulham
|
Loan
|
Siriki Dembele
|
AFC Bournemouth
|
Permanent
However, their decision to replace Eustace with Wayne Rooney proved to be disastrous, with Blues plummeting from the top six into relegation danger.
Another managerial change has occurred since then, with Tony Mowbray coming in. With Mowbray now at the helm, the future looks brighter for Birmingham.
Sticking to the topic of the owners, we have taken a look at their wealth and how it compares to owners of other Championship teams.
Wealth of Birmingham City shareholders Tom Wagner and Tom Brady
Wagner manages Shelby Companies Limited, which comes under the Knighthead Capital Management umbrella.
Knighthead are the company that currently own Blues and they reportedly manage around $9 billion (£7.25bn) of assets.
Wagner himself is estimated to have a net worth of around $1.6bn.
Brady, who is a minority investor, is reported to be worth around $300m, with much of that wealth being accumulated during his NFL career.
Below, we take a look at how their wealth compares to how rich other owners in the second tier.
Birmingham City owners' wealth in comparison to others in the Championship
The NFL link continues with Leeds United having the 49ers Enterprises group in charge since the summer.
They are reported to be worth around $4.9bn - an eye-watering sum of money that will please Leeds supporters who will be happy to see that their owners have deep pockets.
The Coates family, who are currently at the helm at Stoke City, were thought to be worth £8.637bn according to a report back in 2022 from The Times.
Southampton owner Dragan Solak, meanwhile, is thought to be worth around €1.22bn and was labelled the richest man in Serbia.
His company Sports Republic also own Goztepe and Valenciennes, who currently ply their trade out in Turkey and France, with both teams being added to their portfolio in the past couple of years.
Leicester City owner Aiywatt Srivaddhanaprabha seemingly has a higher net worth though, with Forbes believing his net worth is around $3.5bn.
That could mean that the Foxes are in a good position to spend a decent amount if they return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, although they will need to comply with financial rules.