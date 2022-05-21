How Reading FC can have the perfect summer transfer window in 7 steps

Reading boss Paul Ince has a huge task on his hands to pull a respectable squad together before the start of the 2022/23 campaign, with several first-teamers set to be released on the expiration of their deals.

Yesterday, the club confirmed Terell Thomas, Brandon Barker, Orjan Nyland, Felipe Araruna, Alen Halilovic and Marc McNulty will leave the club in the summer when their contracts come to an end, no real shock considering many were unable to make a real impact at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Four loanees in Tom Dele-Bashiru, Danny Drinkwater, Baba Rahman and Tom Ince have also departed Berkshire – and it’s unclear whether any of the quartet will return.

There may even be further departures with John Swift, Michael Morrison and Junior Hoilett not yet being offered contracts but will engage in dialogue with the club in the coming weeks regarding extensions – and other first-teamers are also out of contract.

Regardless of whether they sign on the dotted line or not though, there is quite a lot of work for Ince and Mark Bowen to do in the coming days, weeks and months.

And here are just seven of many steps that need to be taken to ensure they have a successful summer window.